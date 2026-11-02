Corporate Headshot Photographer NYC Michael Benabib Recently Recognized For His Work In A One-Man Show In Tokyo

MENAFN - GetNews)"Executive Photos NYC Portrait"Executive Photos NYC founder Michael Benabib, a corporate headshot photographer in New York City, applies an editorial style shaped by Vanity Fair and The New York Times to executive portraits.

NEW YORK, NY - November 2, 2026 - Michael Benabib, the corporate headshot photographer in New York City behind Executive Photos NYC, is expanding studio and on-location executive portrait sessions that apply the editorial approach he developed photographing for Forbes, The New York Times, Vanity Fair and The Wall Street Journal. As a corporate headshot photographer in New York City for more than 30 years, Benabib now photographs Fortune 500 executives, attorneys, physicians and full leadership teams on location and at his studio at 275 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

The expansion follows Benabib's 2026 solo exhibition in Tokyo, a retrospective of three decades of musician and celebrity magazine portraits. His editorial subjects have included David Bowie, Keith Richards, Tupac Shakur and President Bill Clinton, and his photographs are held in the permanent collections of the Smithsonian and the Museum of Modern Art.

From magazine assignments to the corporate headshot

Benabib's corporate headshot practice grew directly out of editorial work. A magazine assignment allows minutes, not hours, with a subject who is often guarded or pressed for time. The photographer has to establish trust quickly, find an unforced expression and finish without disrupting the subject's schedule.

Those same conditions define the modern corporate headshot. Executives, law-firm partners and physicians typically arrive between meetings, uneasy in front of a camera, and need a portrait that reads as credible on a firm website, a LinkedIn profile, a press kit or a speaker biography.

"A magazine portrait and a corporate headshot ask the same question: who is this person, really?" said Benabib. "The legal and financial fields are built on trust. Your portrait is the first place that trust is either established or lost."

Clients and sectors

Executive Photos NYC has photographed executives and teams for American Express, J.P. Morgan, Pfizer, Skanska and ABC News. Notable portrait subjects include former U.S. Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch, attorney Alan Dershowitz and the late Yale investment chief David F. Swensen.

The studio serves finance, legal, medical and industrial clients. Its industrial work has documented major New York City infrastructure projects, including the Second Avenue Subway and Moynihan Train Hall in the former Farley Post Office.

How sessions work

Clients choose between two formats. Studio sessions take place at the Fifth Avenue studio, which includes controlled lighting, a selection of backgrounds, a private changing room and an on-site hair and makeup station. On-location sessions bring a portable studio to a client's conference room, office or trading floor, producing environmental portraits that show a professional in context.

Every session includes on-set review, so clients approve their selects before the shoot ends. Retouched high-resolution files are delivered the next day. Executive Photos NYC is fully insured for access to corporate buildings across Manhattan and works with individuals as well as firm-wide portrait days for 20 or more people, keeping lighting and framing consistent across a whole team.

About Executive Photos NYC

Executive Photos NYC is a corporate headshot and business portrait studio in Midtown Manhattan founded by photographer Michael Benabib. The studio provides executive headshots, LinkedIn headshots, team portraits, on-location environmental portraits and corporate event photography for companies in New York City and nationwide. More information is available at executivephotosnyc.

Media contact

Michael Benabib, Executive Photos NYC 275 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10016 Phone: 212-683-4853b Website: Email:...