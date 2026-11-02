Jordanian Commission Participates In Workshop On Ethical AI Use In Academic Research

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- The Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission participated Monday in a British Council-supported workshop in Amman on the critical and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) in academic research, scientific publishing, and higher education.

The workshop, titled "Critical and Ethical Use of Artificial Intelligence in Academic Research," brought together academics, researchers, and institutional leaders to examine responsible AI practices.

Led by Sean Morrissey and Professor Fiona Smart from the University of Strathclyde, the workshop explored AI applications throughout the research process, including developing research ideas, designing studies, collecting and analyzing data, writing research papers, publishing findings, and assessing research impact.

Participants discussed international guidelines issued by academic journals, publishers, professional bodies, and higher education institutions concerning AI use in research.

Discussions addressed personal data protection, confidentiality, intellectual property rights, algorithmic bias, and academic plagiarism. Participants also emphasized transparency in disclosing AI use, verifying AI-generated content, and maintaining human oversight.

Ali Daradkeh, Head of the Commission's E-Learning Division, outlined the Commission's e-learning strategy and proposed amendments concerning online and blended learning.

He discussed the potential of AI to improve digital education through automated assessment tools, learning analytics, and more interactive and personalized learning experiences.

Daradkeh highlighted AI applications in academic research, educational content development, data analysis, and assessment methods, while warning of risks to academic integrity and privacy.

He cautioned that excessive reliance on AI tools could weaken critical thinking skills and stressed the importance of human review to ensure the accuracy and quality of AI-generated outputs.

//Petra// AO