One Fatality, Five Injured In Overnight Fire At Boarding Facility Near Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kyiv region said this in a Facebook pos.

The fire at the boarding facility was reported to the Bucha district Rescue Service at 2:56 on November 2.

Rescuers established that the fire broke out in one of the rooms on the second floor of the three-story building.

At the time the fire started, 51 people, including four staff members, were inside the facility.

Rescuers organized the evacuation of the occupants. During the operation, 30 people with limited mobility were rescued.

While extinguishing the fire, rescuers found the body of a person born in 1952. Five other people were injured and hospitalized.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service were also working at the scene and provided psychological assistance to 11 people with limited mobility.

The fire was extinguished at 3:52 The cause of the fire is being established.

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As Ukrinform reported, one person was killed and five others injured in a fire at a six-story residential building in Kharkiv.