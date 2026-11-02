Flash: Russia Increases Deployment Of Satellite-Based EW Systems Targeting Starlink

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Serhii“Flash” Beskrestnov, a special advisor to the President, reported this on Facebook, as stated by the Ministry of Defense's press service.

“Our adversary continues to increase the number of satellite electronic warfare (EW) systems that interfere with Starlink's operations. The system operates on the principle of area coverage over an area of approximately 25 square kilometers. The Russians have used this type of EW to cover nearly all key targets in Crimea and are increasingly deploying the system along the front line,” Beskrestnov said.

In his view, the days when this EW complex looked like six trailers parked side by side on a single site are long gone. Now the enemy is trying to camouflage it. The core of the system consists of direct-focus satellite antennas with a diameter of about one meter. Regardless of any camouflage, they must have an unobstructed line of sight at the zenith, so camouflage has its limitations.

When asked how to detect enemy electronic warfare systems, Beskrestnov explained:“Pay attention to truck parking lots-they're the perfect place to conceal such a system. Out of every ten trucks, 3 to 6 may have the system installed. Pay attention to small trailers attached to passenger cars. The enemy has devised a method of mounting a single antenna (instead of two) in small trailers that will be parked nearby but spread out across the area.”

According to him, a camouflage net would immediately attract attention, so its use is unlikely. The electronic warfare system will operate from under a polycarbonate canopy or plastic sheeting, so it is necessary to pay attention to opaque greenhouses, the advisor noted.

Military takes control of everything:explains how private air defense works

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Finnish company ICEYE-a global leader in satellite surveillance-and telecommunications giant Nokia signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The document provides for the development and implementation of sovereign, high-performance, and secure satellite communication systems under Ukraine's direct control.

Photo: Serhii Flash, Facebook