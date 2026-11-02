Bodies Of Military Personnel, Civilians Taken Out Of Oleshky During Humanitarian Mission Lubinets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said this at a press conference following the humanitarian mission to Oleshky, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“In addition, repatriation efforts were carried out. During the ceasefire, the bodies of deceased citizens were taken from the Oleshky hospital and morgue. Repatriation efforts were also carried out in Oleshky and nearby areas during these days. As part of the repatriation, the bodies of both military personnel and civilians who had died were recovered,” Lubinets said.

According to him, an agreement has now been reached with the Russian side that all bodies of people who were killed or died, whose relatives live in Ukraine, will be returned to their homeland.

“As we do this on a monthly basis – the repatriation of our heroes and heroines who died defending our country, with their bodies returned by the Russian side,” the ombudsman said.

He noted that the bodies would be repatriated using“the same route that is already being used.”

Bodies of civilians kept in hospital for six months transferred from Oleshky to Henichesk – journalist

As reported, on October 31, the Ukrainian delegation that carried out the humanitarian mission to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Today, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump called for the ceasefire in Oleshky to be used as a starting point for lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

According to her, the humanitarian mission to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region was successful: critical aid was delivered to the region and nearly 800 people were evacuated.