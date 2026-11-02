Zelenskyy Offers Conditional Pause In Attacks On Russian Oil Facilities

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukraine is ready to stop striking Russian oil refineries if Russia halts its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Fox News, commenting on warnings issued by US President Donald Trump.

According to Zelenskyy, the issue has been discussed repeatedly with Trump and his team.

"Kyiv is also ready to consider an arrangement involving the supply of American Patriot air defense systems to protect Ukraine's energy infrastructure. If you want us not to attack their oil refineries for a month, give us Patriots for one month," Zelenskyy noted.

He added that Ukraine was ready to find the necessary funds and pay for the systems.

Earlier, Ukrainian president said he is ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Türkiye, arguing that further steps towards resolving the conflict should be discussed at the highest political level.