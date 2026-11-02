Ph.D. Student in Societal Computing, Carnegie Mellon University

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Jenny Tang is a Societal Computing PhD student in Carnegie Mellon University's School of Computer Science. She is affiliated with CyLab, the CMU Security and Privacy Institute where her research spans various areas of security and privacy for users. She holds double majors in Computer Science and Political Science from Wellesley College.

She is working to improve security and privacy for people, as well as aiming to help bridge the gaps between technical and policy communities

–present PhD Student in Societal Computing, Carnegie Mellon University

Carnegie Mellon University, Computer Science

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