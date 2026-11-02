Charles Bleiker has been an early childhood educator for over 30 years. He began his career as a preschool teacher, and after graduate school, he began teaching at the University of New Mexico. He has been at FIU since 2001, working to prepare teachers and improve early childhood education in Miami.

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