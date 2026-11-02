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Daniel P. Aldrich

Daniel P. Aldrich


Date: 2026-11-02 09:06:31

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Political Science, Public Policy and Urban Affairs, Northeastern University
Profile Articles

Daniel P. Aldrich is Director of the Security and Resilience Studies Program and Professor in political science and public policy at Northeastern University. Aldrich has published four books, more than 70 peer-reviewed articles, and written op-eds for the New York Times, CNN, and many other media outlets. He has spent more than 5 years in Africa, Asia, and North America carrying out fieldwork and his work has been funded by the Fulbright Foundation, the Abe Foundation, and the Japan Foundation, among other institutions.

Experience
  • –present resilience, disaster recovery, social capital, Northeastern University
Education
  • 2005 Harvard, Government
Honours

Fulbright Fellowship


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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