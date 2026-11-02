Mark Hibbett
- Head of Research Information Systems, University of the Arts London
By day I am the mild-mannered Head of Research Information Systems, responsible for the running of Elements, Figshare, the Discovery module for profiles and various other systems. If you have any questions about any of these please email me at....
By night I am a member of UAL's Comics Research Hub, and am the world's leading (and only) academic expert on Doctor Doom I occasionally write about superhero movies for The Radio Times and am currently working on projects to do with Donald Duck, Dennis The Menace, and Judge Dredd.Experience
- –present Head of Research Information Systems, University of the Arts London
- 2022 Central St Martins College, PhD
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