Senior Lecturer in Law, Bournemouth University

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Andrea Loux Jarman, JD graduated from Cornell Law School, where she was on the editorial board of the Cornell Law Review. She has expertise in UK and comparative public law, human rights and land law. Her research focuses on the reception of the 'voices' of communities of place and interest by common law courts.

Under this theme she has published on third party intervention, strategic litigation and the legal history of the creation of law and legal rights through community custom.

–present Senior Lecturer in Law, Bournemouth University

1993 Cornell Law School, Juris Doctor (JD)

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