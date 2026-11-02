Senior Researcher, Centre for Social Development in Africa (CSDA), University of Johannesburg

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr Anthony Kaziboni (he/him/his) is a senior researcher at the University of Johannesburg's (UJ) Centre for Social Development in Africa (CSDA), leading the Social, Economic & Environmental Justice thematic area. A political and critical sociologist, his research passionately investigates power dynamics in hydropolitics, migration, and social inequalities to influence policy and promote social change and development. Dr Kaziboni has lectured for almost 15 years in higher education. His dedication to teaching and learning has been recognised with the Distinguished Teaching and the Distinguished Students' Choice Awards, both from the University of Johannesburg. In addition, he is keenly interested in exploring the role of generative AI in teaching and learning, particularly how it can enhance educational experiences and student engagement. Dr Kaziboni is a member of several professional associations, including the South African Sociological Association (SASA), the Water Institute of Southern Africa (WISA), and the Research Committee 46 of the International Sociological Association (ISA). His research excellence has been acknowledged internationally with the prestigious Outstanding Early Career Award presented by ISA's Research Committee 46 in 2018. Dr Kaziboni actively shares his insights through journal articles, book chapters, newspaper articles, and numerous television and radio interviews, both locally and internationally. He also serves on the editorial board of Clinical Sociology: Research and Practice.

–present Senior Reseacher, Centre for Social Development in Africa (CSDA), University of Johannesburg

University of Johannesburg, PhD



South African Sociological Association (SASA)

Water Institute of Southern Africa (WISA) International Sociological Association (ISA)

ExperienceEducationProfessional Memberships