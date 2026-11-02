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Conavi Medical Corp

Conavi Medical Corp


Date: 2026-11-02 09:03:30

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 07:55 AM EST - Conavi Medical Corp: Announced the completion of the first U.S. placement and clinical cases with OCTIVTM, powered by NovasightTM, its FDA-cleared hybrid intravascular imaging system, at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Interventional cardiologist Dr. Megha Prasad performed the first cases, marking a milestone in Conavi's U.S. commercial rollout. Conavi Medical Corp shares V are trading unchanged at $0.10.

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