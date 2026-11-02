Sourcecode Hires Florian Hohenauer To Lead German Expansion
(MENAFN- PRovoke) MUNICH - SourceCode Communications has hired Florian Hohenauer as managing director, Germany, as the US-founded technology agency builds its presence in continental Europe.
Hohenauer joins from Edelman, where he oversaw Microsoft's communications across Germany, Austria and Switzerland. He will lead the growth of SourceCode's German business, following the opening of its Munich office in July this year.
Germany is the independent agency's third market and its first in continental Europe. Client work is already underway, with Hohenauer joining a founding team that includes an account director and an account manager recruited from German agencies.
The expansion follows SourceCode's appointment of Giles Peddy to lead its first international office, in the UK, in September 2023. Peddy, formerly a senior leader at Team Lewis, Missive and Hotwire, is now EVP and managing director, UK & Europe. Earlier this year, the agency named a new deputy MD and director.
Hohenauer has spent two decades in technology communications, including building and running agency teams across DACH. He opened Hotwire's first Munich office and became managing director in 2016, before holding senior roles at pan-European technology agency Tyto. He is also the author of 'Toolbox Innovation Communication: Strategic Models and Methods That Will Help Innovation Succeed'.
Peddy said:“Hiring Florian marks a pivotal moment in the build-out of our German business. We have already established a great base of clients, and now with Florian joining us and his twenty-plus years of experience in growing agencies, we are confident we will grow rapidly.
“Germany is a powerhouse economy, where international brands want to grow, and where local headquartered businesses want to become more famous. I am excited about our plans for DACH and delighted Florian has joined us.”
Hohenauer added:“Germany is a demanding market for communications, and it rewards substance over noise. SourceCode brings that, plus a real head start on how brands show up in AI answers. I am looking forward to building the team in Munich that German tech companies call first, whether they're telling their story at home or taking it global.”
The German appointment comes as SourceCode continues to grow its UK operation. In July, the agency reported that its UK team had reached 15 people and was on track to generate nearly £2 million in annual fees, with around 65% of its client portfolio operating internationally.
SourceCode was founded in 2017 by Becky Honeyman and Greg Mondshein and now has offices in New York, San Francisco, London and Munich.
Hohenauer joins from Edelman, where he oversaw Microsoft's communications across Germany, Austria and Switzerland. He will lead the growth of SourceCode's German business, following the opening of its Munich office in July this year.
Germany is the independent agency's third market and its first in continental Europe. Client work is already underway, with Hohenauer joining a founding team that includes an account director and an account manager recruited from German agencies.
The expansion follows SourceCode's appointment of Giles Peddy to lead its first international office, in the UK, in September 2023. Peddy, formerly a senior leader at Team Lewis, Missive and Hotwire, is now EVP and managing director, UK & Europe. Earlier this year, the agency named a new deputy MD and director.
Hohenauer has spent two decades in technology communications, including building and running agency teams across DACH. He opened Hotwire's first Munich office and became managing director in 2016, before holding senior roles at pan-European technology agency Tyto. He is also the author of 'Toolbox Innovation Communication: Strategic Models and Methods That Will Help Innovation Succeed'.
Peddy said:“Hiring Florian marks a pivotal moment in the build-out of our German business. We have already established a great base of clients, and now with Florian joining us and his twenty-plus years of experience in growing agencies, we are confident we will grow rapidly.
“Germany is a powerhouse economy, where international brands want to grow, and where local headquartered businesses want to become more famous. I am excited about our plans for DACH and delighted Florian has joined us.”
Hohenauer added:“Germany is a demanding market for communications, and it rewards substance over noise. SourceCode brings that, plus a real head start on how brands show up in AI answers. I am looking forward to building the team in Munich that German tech companies call first, whether they're telling their story at home or taking it global.”
The German appointment comes as SourceCode continues to grow its UK operation. In July, the agency reported that its UK team had reached 15 people and was on track to generate nearly £2 million in annual fees, with around 65% of its client portfolio operating internationally.
SourceCode was founded in 2017 by Becky Honeyman and Greg Mondshein and now has offices in New York, San Francisco, London and Munich.
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