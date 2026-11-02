Kazakhstan's KASE Global Trading Reaches $71.3M In October

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Trading volume in the KASE Global sector of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) amounted to 32.13 billion tenge (about $71.3 million) in October 2026, according to the exchange.

During the month, investors conducted 23,278 transactions involving shares of 49 companies, with a total value of 23.29 billion tenge (about $51.7 million).

A further 8,518 transactions involving exchange-traded funds (ETFs) of 16 funds were recorded, amounting to 8.76 billion tenge (about $19.4 million). In addition, 138 transactions involving American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of three companies totaled 80.1 million tenge (about $177,700).

In terms of investor categories, other legal entities accounted for the largest share of trading volume at 44.9%. Individuals represented 28.1%, while brokerage and dealer organizations accounted for 25.6%. Banks accounted for 1.4%, and other institutional investors accounted for 0%.

KASE Global is a special market segment of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange designed for trading shares and other securities of major foreign companies. According to KASE, the segment includes 82 securities issued by 73 foreign issuers, comprising 54 stock listings, 25 ETFs and three ADRs.

KASE Global is a special market segment of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange designed for trading shares and other securities of major foreign companies. According to KASE, the segment includes 82 securities issued by 73 foreign issuers, comprising 54 stocks, 25 ETFs and three ADRs.

KASE is Kazakhstan's only multifunctional exchange platform, providing trading in stocks, bonds, derivative financial instruments, foreign currencies and money market instruments. Its trading instruments also include government securities of Kazakhstan and other countries, corporate and sovereign Eurobonds, depositary receipts and securities of investment funds.