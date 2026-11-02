NOBLIS UNVEILS EVOLVED BRAND FOR ITS EXPANDING SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY ENTERPRISE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thirty years of independent science and technology. A growing force across defense, intelligence, space, and federal civilian missions.

Reston, Va., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, Inc., an independent nonprofit science and technology organization advancing critical federal missions in the public interest, today unveiled an evolved brand identity and redesigned website. The launch reflects the breadth of the company's research, technical capabilities, and mission expertise as Noblis marks its 30th anniversary.

Noblis combines original scientific research, engineering, technology development, and objective advice to help federal agencies solve demanding operational and technical challenges. Its work spans defense, homeland security, intelligence, space, law enforcement, and federal civilian missions. The evolved brand brings those capabilities into clearer view and gives the expanding enterprise a consistent, recognizable identity.

“Federal agencies need scientific excellence, sound technical judgment, and innovative capabilities to address increasingly complex challenges,” said Mile Corrigan, president and CEO of Noblis.“Our Vision 2030 strategy builds on our legacy of mission-focused innovation and objectivity to further strengthen Noblis as a science and technology powerhouse. By investing in breakthrough research, advancing our technical capabilities, and bringing bold ideas to life, we continue to accelerate our ability to deliver transformative solutions that advance federal missions and serve the public good.”

The evolved visual identity reflects this strategic ambition, reinforcing Noblis' position as a forward-looking science and technology leader. Preserving the Noblis name and iconic“for the best of reasons” tagline, the refreshed identity introduces a redesigned spark, refined logo, and new color palette. Together, these elements create a distinctive, unified presence that reflects Noblis' continued evolution, expanding capabilities, and commitment to delivering meaningful mission impact.

“Brand recognition has to keep pace with business growth,” said Melody Pleasure, chief creative marketing officer of Noblis.“We designed this evolution to make Noblis' scientific depth, independence, and range of capabilities unmistakable. Every choice, from the spark to the website, serves a business purpose: strengthen recognition, distinguish Noblis in a competitive market, and help our customers understand the full expertise available to them. We are giving an expanding science and technology enterprise a brand that can carry its reputation further.”

Noblis' commitment to scientific innovation extends from research laboratories to experiments aboard the International Space Station. Recent achievements include launching DNA data storage and synthetic biology experiments to the station and earning a patent for Beagle, a genetic-programming technology that evolves computer code to produce explainable solutions to complex problems. Through its Noblis Sponsored Research program, the company funds projects in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, cybersecurity, applied sciences, and other areas of federal mission need.

The redesigned website presents Noblis' capabilities alongside its research, patents, mission work, and career opportunities, giving visitors a broader view of the enterprise and its contributions across the federal government.

Explore the evolved brand at noblis.org.

About Noblis

Noblis is an independent, nonprofit science and technology company advancing critical federal missions and serving the public good. For three decades, Noblis has combined scientific research, engineering, and technology development to address complex challenges across the defense, homeland security, intelligence, space, law enforcement, and federal civilian sectors. Noblis invests in science, technology, and its people to deliver mission advantage today and breakthrough innovation to shape the future. The company is consistently recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® and as a top workplace.

CONTACT: Melody Pleasure Noblis, Inc. 571.442.6903...