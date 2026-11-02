OSB GROUP PLC - Admission To Trading

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 2 November 2026 OSB GROUP PLC (the Company) Notification of admission to trading The Company announced today the following information in accordance with PRM 1.6.4R of the FCA's Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market sourcebook.

Details of issuer (A) Name OSB Group plc (B) LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading (A) Name, type and identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

GB00BLDRH360 (B) Regulated Market London Stock Exchange Main Market (C) Number of further securities issued and admitted 15,233 (D) Total number of securities in issue following admission 335,364,143

(2,081,268 ordinary shares (not yet in issue) remain subject to the block admission). (E) Fungibility Fully fungible with existing ordinary shares. Issue and admission details (A) Date of issuance and admission Issued on dates between 1 October 2026 – 31 October 2026 inclusive (admitted under the Company's existing block admission) (B) Coverage of notification Admission of shares under the Company's employee share schemes from 1 October 2026 up to 31 October 2026, admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the Company's existing block admission of shares. (C) Prospectus No prospectus was required in connection with the admissions.







Enquiries:

Jason Elphick

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Email:...

Investor relations

Alexander Holcroft

Group Director of Investor Relations

Email: ...

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.