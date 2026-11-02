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Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


Date: 2026-11-02 09:01:55

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 13 August 2026 up to 29 January 2027. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”)

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 26 October to 30 October 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 51,248 887,107,560
26 October 2026 220 22,860.7273 5,029,360
27 October 2026 220 22,905.0000 5,039,100
28 October 2026 220 22,811.1818 5,018,460
29 October 2026 220 22,888.9091 5,035,560
30 October 2026 220 22,607.2727 4,973,600
Total 26-30 October Friday 1,100 25,096,080
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 14,100 309,849,270
Accumulated under the program 52,348 912,203,640
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 204,992 3,639,922,058
26 October 2026 771 23,490.1816 18,110,930
27 October 2026 771 23,582.6459 18,182,220
28 October 2026 771 23,521.2711 18,134,900
29 October 2026 771 23,583.1128 18,182,580
30 October 2026 771 23,259.6368 17,933,180
Total 26-30 October Friday 3,855 90,543,810
Bought from the Foundation* 545 23,487.3696 12,800,616
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 56,400 1,285,398,209
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 209,392 3,743,266,484

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 52,348 A shares and 266,522 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.17% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 2 November 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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Attachments

  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 44 2026
  • Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 44 2026

MENAFN02112026004107003653ID1111902894


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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