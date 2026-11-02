Signature Systems, Inc. Receives Industry Award For Best Vendor Partner In The U.S. Gaming Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gaming & Leisure has awarded Signature Systems, Inc. The 2026 Partner Award, as voted on by hundreds of gaming executives and operators

WARMINSTER, Pa., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), the multi-award-winning technology company known for all-concept point-of-sale solutions, received The Partner Award from Gaming & Leisure, a trade organization and magazine publication. The award recognizes SSI's commitment to its dozens of gaming customers and the service it provides.

At an award ceremony in October, Michael Nardi, National Sales Executive, John White, EVP/CTO, Alex Schwartz, Marketing Director and Tiffany Korenic, Customer Success Manager, accepted the award.

“It's an honor to be recognized in the annual Gaming & Hospitality Industry Awards for the Partner Award for the second time. Signature Systems, Inc. prides itself on listening to the needs of our customers, and with this award, it's clear that the dozens of gaming properties we work with across the country felt that and advocated for us,” said John White, EVP/CTO of Signature Systems, Inc.“We're grateful to the G&L Board and all of our partners who have made this possible.”

Gaming & Leisure opened nominations for their award in May of 2026. Hundreds of gaming executives and owner/operators voted for the vendor across the gaming landscape that best exemplified what it means to be a true partner in the previous year.

SSI is a two-time recipient, having been recognized by the industry in 2023. The company is now tied with industry competitor Agilisys for the most recognitions by Gaming & Leisure in this award category and is the first company to receive the award twice in three years.

According to Gaming & Leisure,“the G&L Partner Award is given to the company that best illustrates a granular understanding of the real problems facing their clients, and has taken the steps within their offerings to demonstrate they are the appropriate solutions for today and for tomorrow.”

About Signature Systems (SSI)

With deep roots in food and beverage, SSI is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development, live 24x7x365 support, and data/cyber security); and all-in-accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution. Products & services include a natively integrated enterprise reporting mobile app, natively integrated "In-Place Dining" mobile app, natively integrated online ordering, an array of guest empowerment solutions including self-serve kiosks with multiple tenders, full PCI DSS compliance, comprehensive menu management, value-added integrations via RESTful APIs, expert project management, onsite training and education, and much more. Learn more at SSIpos.com SSI is the proud winner of the 2022 Innovation Award for Integration Services from Gaming & Leisure©.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact information: Alex Schwartz, Marketing Director at Signature Systems, Inc....