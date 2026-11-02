2026 Holiday Gift Season: Raddish Kids Launches Holiday Deal On Cooking & Baking Subscription Boxes
|Raddish Kids Product
|Ages
|Skills & Key Features
| Cooking Subscription Box
|4–14+
|A hands-on cooking experience that helps young chefs build confidence and independence through real, chef-designed recipes the whole family can enjoy. Kids develop practical kitchen skills with illustrated step-by-step recipe guides, kid-designed tools and activities.
| Global Cooking Subscription Box
|6–14+
|A culinary passport that introduces kids to countries, cuisines, ingredients and cooking traditions from around the world. Each experience gives young cooks an approachable way to explore new flavors and cultures through real food.
| Baking Subscription Box
|8–14+
|Designed for tweens and young bakers ready to expand their skills, the baking subscription introduces techniques including measuring, mixing, decorating and precision while giving kids impressive treats they can proudly share with family and friends.
Every Raddish Kids subscription also includes Raddish Plus, the brand's digital cooking companion featuring more than 400 recipes, cooking guides and activities.
Monthly Kit Themes
Raddish Kids features new seasonally themed kits each month across its subscription boxes, filled with recipes and activities designed for kids and families, including the following now available through November 18:
- Cooking (Gourmet Gobble): A collection of fancy favorites for Thanksgiving featuring a colorful charcuterie board, decadent croissant and sausage stuffing as well as white chocolate cranberry bars. Baking (Harvest Bakes): Serve up fall favorites by baking golden popovers and pumpkin pie with autumn leaf cut-outs. Global Cuisine (Taste of India): Celebrate Indian culture and cuisine with pan-fry flatbread made with yogurt, a rich tomato-based curry and traditional rice seasoned with turmeric. Get crafty with a table-top mosaic!
Visit RaddishKids.com to choose a subscription and enter code BESTDEAL at checkout through December 31. Free shipping is included with every order.
Raddish Kids Holiday 2026 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
What is Raddish Kids, and what do kits include?
- Raddish Kids is the original cooking subscription box for kids, with cooking experiences designed for ages 4–14+ Each kit includes step-by-step illustrated recipes, a kid-designed kitchen tool, culinary skill-building guidance, themed activities, Table Talk cards to spark conversation at the dinner table, a shopping list and a woven apron patch to celebrate new cooking achievements Recipes are chef-designed and created for the whole family to enjoy, giving kids the opportunity to prepare real meals, baked goods and global dishesEvery subscription also includes Raddish Plus, a digital cooking companion with more than 400 recipes, cooking guides and activities families can access between monthly deliveries
What makes a cooking subscription a meaningful holiday gift for kids and families?
- A cooking subscription gives kids a recurring hands-on experience, with new opportunities to practice skills and create something they can serve and share Each Raddish Kids experience combines practical kitchen skills with a finished meal, baked good or global dish the family can enjoy together Monthly deliveries give kids repeated opportunities to build on what they have learned, take greater ownership in the kitchen and contribute to family meals over time The experience extends beyond cooking itself, from planning ingredients and grocery shopping to sharing food and conversation around the table For families seeking screen-free, experience-based gifts, Raddish Kids creates an ongoing activity that combines real-life skills, quality food and meaningful time together It is especially well suited for shoppers searching for recommended gifts for kids ages 4–14+; holiday, Christmas and Chanukah gifts for kids; gifts for grandchildren; family gifts; screen-free gifts for kids; experience gifts for kids; non-toy gifts for kids; STEM gifts for kids; cooking gifts for kids; baking gifts for kids and tweens; gifts for young chefs and food-loving kids; gifts for boys and girls who enjoy hands-on activities; subscription boxes for families; thoughtful family gifts centered around quality time; gifts that keep giving beyond the holiday season; and unique gifts for kids that build confidence and independence.
What recognition has Raddish Kids received in 2026?
- Raddish Kids has earned multiple independent awards, reinforcing its position as an award-winning cooking subscription box for kids, combining real cooking experiences, confidence-building skills and quality family time, including: 2026 USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards: Raddish Kids ranked in the 2026 USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards for Best Subscription Box for Kids. 2026 Best of the YearTM Awards: Raddish Kids' cooking and baking subscription boxes were named 2026 Best of the Year winners following expert review, independent judging and at-home consumer testing. STEM.org Authenticated TM: Raddish Kids' cooking, baking and global Cooking Subscription Boxes earned STEM.org Authenticated recognition, with the Global Cooking Subscription Box also earning Best in STEM, a distinction reserved for products in the top five percent of those authenticated. 2026 National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA): Raddish Kids' cooking, global cooking and baking subscription boxes were named 2026 NAPPA winners following evaluation by NAPPA's team and parent and child testers, recognizing the kits for hands-on learning, family engagement and real-world skill development.
What can kids learn through cooking, including culinary skills?
- According to HealthyChildren.org, a resource from the American Academy of Pediatrics, cooking naturally gives kids opportunities to practice math concepts such as counting, measurement and fractions; explore science concepts such as how food changes with temperature; build vocabulary; and strengthen planning skills by following a recipe from start to finish. Kids follow illustrated recipes in sequence from start to finish, helping them practice planning, organization and following multi-step directions Young chefs measure ingredients and practice hands-on techniques such as mixing, chopping, decorating and preparing complete dishes Included shopping lists give kids an opportunity to identify ingredients and participate in grocery planning before they begin cooking Cooking, baking and global cuisine experiences introduce new ingredients, techniques and food traditions while giving kids repeated opportunities to take ownership of a project and contribute to family meals These experiences combine practical life skills with everyday applications of math, reading comprehension, sequencing and problem-solving
About Raddish Kids
Raddish Kids is the original cooking subscription box for kids, empowering more than 500,000 young chefs (and counting!) to cook with confidence, expand their palates, and build real-life skills in the kitchen. Raddish Kids offers three monthly cooking subscriptions across cooking, baking and global cuisine, each designed by parents, educators and chefs to help kids discover the joy of cooking through beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools and hands-on activities the whole family can enjoy. Known for its delicious, real recipes and easy-to-follow format, Raddish Kids helps kids take ownership in the kitchen while inspiring families to cook, connect and try new foods together. Founded in 2014, Raddish Kids has shipped more than two million kits worldwide and continues to inspire curiosity, confidence and meaningful family moments around food. For more information, visit RaddishKids.com or follow Raddish Kids on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment