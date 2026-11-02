2026 Holiday Gift Season: Raddish Kids Launches Holiday Deal On Cooking & Baking Subscription Boxes







Key facts of this press release:



Raddish Kids is the original cooking subscription box for kids, with cooking, global cooking and baking experiences designed for ages 4–14+

From November 2 through December 31, 2026, shoppers can use code BESTDEAL to receive ONE month free on any six-month subscription or TWO months free on any 12-month subscription

Raddish Kids kits pair step-by-step illustrated recipes with kid-designed culinary tools and hands-on activities, table talk cards and more Cooking and baking subscriptions make screen-free, experience-based holiday gifts for kids, grandchildren, tweens and young chefs for holidays and beyond

NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families plan holiday gifts that kids can use, learn from and share with others, Raddish Kids, the original cooking and baking subscription box for kids and trusted by more than 500,000 families, is making it easier to give an experience that lasts well beyond the holidays.

Holiday shoppers can use BESTDEAL at RaddishKids.com on new subscriptions from Nov. 2 through Dec. 31, 2026:



6-month subscription; get one month FREE

12-month subscription; get two months FREE

Available across cooking, baking and global cooking subscriptions Free U.S. shipping

The offer arrives as families increasingly look for gifts that encourage kids to create, explore and spend quality time away from screens. According to PwC's 2026 Holiday Outlook, 41 percent of those buying gifts for kids in their family are leaning toward screen-free, hands-on activities. For parents and grandparents searching for non-toy gifts for kids, experience gifts for kids, screen-free gifts for kids or gifts that keep giving, a Raddish Kids subscription extends the excitement throughout the holiday season and into the year ahead.

The latest research increasingly supports the value of hands-on cooking experiences for young people. A 2026 systematic review published in Nutrition Reviews, encompassing 12 studies and 2,187 children and adolescents across five countries, found that most studies reported significant improvements in at least one cooking-skill or cooking self-efficacy outcome following participation in hands-on cooking programs.







What Kids Practice With Raddish Kids

Raddish Kids features recipes that are high-quality and chef-designed, with meals made for kids and adults to enjoy together. Monthly delivery gives children repeated opportunities to take ownership of a recipe, contribute to family meals and build practical kitchen experience over time.

Budding chefs can:



Use an included shopping list to identify ingredients and participate in grocery planning

Follow an illustrated 12-step recipe in sequence and prepare a complete dish

Measure ingredients and practice techniques such as mixing, chopping and decorating Explore new ingredients, cuisines and cooking methods through Global Cooking experience

“Some of the most memorable gifts give kids the chance to discover what they can do for themselves,” said Maegan Zelner, Chief Operating Officer at Raddish Kids.“Cooking gives children that sense of ownership and accomplishment while also creating an experience the whole family can share. With a Raddish Kids subscription, that feeling continues well beyond the holidays as kids build skills, make meals they're proud of and create memories in the kitchen month after month.”

Holiday Gift Options by Age and Interest

Raddish Kids offers three subscription experiences designed for different ages, interests and stages of kitchen confidence, spanning: