Integrity Urgent Care Clinic Opens In Mesquite, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mesquite's newest urgent care clinic offers accessible, high-quality health care you can count on; Celebrates opening with $5,000 donation to John Horn High School Jaguar Band









Key facts of this press release:



Integrity Urgent Care opened its newest clinic in Mesquite, Texas, on October 29, 2026

Integrity Urgent Care donated $5,000 to the John Horn High School Jaguar Band to support music education The John Horn High School Jaguar Band performed during the grand opening celebration, with a donation presented immediately following the ribbon cutting

MESQUITE, Texas, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Urgent Care, a Texas-based family of urgent care clinics dedicated to enhancing communities through convenient, lower-cost and high-quality care, opened its newest clinic in Mesquite, Texas. The clinic at 3220 E Cartwright Rd. (Suite 306) serves patients across Mesquite and the surrounding communities of Balch Springs, Sunnyvale, Garland and Forney.

The new Mesquite clinic celebrated its grand opening on October 28 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mesquite Mayor Daniel Alemán Jr., representatives of the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce, community members and Integrity Urgent Care leadership. The celebration also featured a performance by the John Horn High School Jaguar Band as well as a $5,000 donation to support the school's music program.

“Our company was founded with the desire to increase access to affordable, exceptional care,” said David Pyle, CEO of Integrity Urgent Care.“Giving back to the communities we serve is important to us, and we believe that commitment extends beyond the care we provide inside our clinics. The John Horn High School band represents the hard work, teamwork and community spirit that make Mesquite special.”







Integrity Urgent Care in Mesquite increases access to urgent care, enhanced virtual health visits, streamlined post-acute care, laboratory services and dedicated practitioner support for everyday and seasonal needs. Services include urgent care, x-rays, lab testing, electrocardiograms (EKGs), sports medicine, virtual counseling, and STI screening. The clinic also provides on-site testing with same-day results and treatment for common respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, strep, RSV and flu. Patients can walk in any day of the week or check in online for added convenience.

Local employers can benefit from drug screening, physicals, immunizations, testing and workers' compensation services.

“We are incredibly grateful to Integrity Urgent Care for this generous investment in our students and our band program, and it was an honor to be part of the grand opening celebration,” said Ben Lewis, Head Band Director at John Horn High School.“Our students put an incredible amount of time, dedication and heart into everything they do, and support like this from within our own community helps us continue providing meaningful opportunities for them to grow as musicians and leaders.”

The Mesquite urgent care location accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare, TRICARE and TriWest, while offering competitive, transparent self-pay options for uninsured patients.

"Our team is excited to bring Integrity Urgent Care to Mesquite and provide residents with the same high level of care and compassion that has earned our patients' trust across Texas," said Dr. Eddy Dark, DO, Integrity Urgent Care's Texas Medical Director and Chief Development Officer.“With flu season underway and the holidays approaching, we know how important it is to have convenient access to quality care when seasonal illnesses or unexpected health needs arise. We're here to help our Mesquite neighbors get the care they need, so they can focus on what matters most this holiday season.”

Integrity Urgent Care in Mesquite is open seven days a week – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit IntegrityUC.com/locations/mesquite-tx or call 972-666-7103.

Integrity Urgent Care Mesquite Clinic Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Integrity Urgent Care?



Integrity Urgent Care is a Texas-based family of urgent care clinics dedicated to enhancing communities through convenient, lower-cost and high-quality care

Integrity Urgent Care bridges a gap in healthcare access in suburban and rural communities - especially in smaller Texas towns where primary-care appointments can take weeks to book

Integrity Urgent Care provides care you can count on – being there when neighbors need us and treating every patient with the quality, compassion and respect we would want for our own families Open seven days a week

What level of care do Integrity Urgent Care clinics provide?



Our patients experience a high level of care and compassion, the same qualities that have earned our patients' trust across the region

Compassionate care for us means taking time to listen, explain and make care approachable for every patient Integrity Urgent Care clinics offer less cost, less wait and quality care at a fraction of the cost of a typical ER visit

Provide on-site testing with same-day results and treatment for common respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, strep, RSV and flu

Can I visit Integrity Urgent Care in Mesquite without an appointment?

Yes, patients may walk in during regular clinic hours or use online check-in before arriving

What types of insurance are accepted?

Clinics accept most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, TRICARE and TriWest, while offering competitive, transparent self-pay options for uninsured patients

How many Integrity Urgent Care locations are there?



42 clinics across Texas, including the new Mesquite location

850 W US Hwy 67, Alvarado, TX 76009



2010 W. White St. Unit 100, Anna, TX 75409



1115 E Tyler St, Athens, TX 75751



2510 Commerce St, Belton, TX 76513



2140 TX-121, Bonham, TX 75418



2608 Hwy 36 South, Brenham, TX 77833



3201 University Dr E STE 135, Bryan, TX 77802



10207 China Spring Rd, #170, Waco, TX 76708



808 N Nolan River Rd, Cleburne, TX 76033



1289 University Dr, College Station, TX 77840



11659 FM 2154 Ste 300, College Station, TX 77845



3600 FM 1488, Ste 200, Conroe, TX, 77384



3014 E Business Hwy 190, Copperas Cove, TX 76522



2901 W Seventh Ave, Corsicana, TX 75110



1404 S FM 51, Decatur, TX 76234



415 S FM 548 Suite 180, Forney, TX 75126



2409 S Hwy 36 Suite A, Gatesville, TX 76528



805 Hill Blvd., Ste. 102, Granbury, TX 76048



5406 Wesley St., Greenville, TX 75402



1643 N Market Street, Hearne, TX 77859



1915 FM 1488, Hempstead, TX 77445



209 Kings Fort Pkwy, Kaufman, TX 75142



2520 Trimmier Road, Ste 100, Killeen, TX 76541



3100 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX 76549



905 S State Hwy 78 Suite F, Lavon, TX 75166



900 E End Blvd N Ste E, Marshall, TX 75670



1501 SE 1st St, Mineral Wells, TX 76067



211 E FM 544 #401, Murphy, TX 75094



1960 TX-256 Loop, Palestine, TX 75801



1301 W Princeton Drive, Suite 103, Princeton, TX 75407



8695 S State Hwy 34, Quinlan, TX 75474



630 W US Hwy 79, Rockdale, TX 76567



500 S. Stemmons Fwy, Sanger, TX 76266



607 E Malloy Bridge Rd, Seagoville, TX 76159



921 E Hwy 199, Springtown, TX 76082



2857 W. Washington, Stephenville, TX 76401



2821 Hwy 31 E Suite 101, Tyler, TX 75702



3701 Fairway Blvd, Ste. 114, Wichita Falls, TX 76310



4518 Kemp Blvd., Wichita Falls, TX 76308



210 W US Hwy 80, White Oak, TX 75693



2414 West University Drive Suite 108, McKinney, TX 75071

3220 E Cartwright Rd. Suite 306, Mesquite, TX, 75181



About Integrity Urgent Care

Integrity Urgent Care is a mission-driven healthcare leader, focused on expanding access to quality, affordable healthcare in traditionally underserved communities. Founded in 2011, Integrity currently operates over 80 clinics across Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, delivering care on a daily basis. Integrity is a growing healthcare platform, with multiple service lines, including in-person or virtual urgent care, and virtual primary care and behavioral health. Integrity also partners with employers and healthcare facilities to deliver occupational medicine and post-acute care. Integrity Urgent Care is part of the Integrity Care Group, a Goldman Sachs Sustainable Investment Fund company. To learn more or find a clinic near you, please visit IntegrityUC.com.



CONTACT: Integrity Urgent Care Adam Belmont...