Integrity Urgent Care Clinic Opens In Mesquite, Texas
Key facts of this press release:
- Integrity Urgent Care opened its newest clinic in Mesquite, Texas, on October 29, 2026 Integrity Urgent Care donated $5,000 to the John Horn High School Jaguar Band to support music education The John Horn High School Jaguar Band performed during the grand opening celebration, with a donation presented immediately following the ribbon cutting
MESQUITE, Texas, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Urgent Care, a Texas-based family of urgent care clinics dedicated to enhancing communities through convenient, lower-cost and high-quality care, opened its newest clinic in Mesquite, Texas. The clinic at 3220 E Cartwright Rd. (Suite 306) serves patients across Mesquite and the surrounding communities of Balch Springs, Sunnyvale, Garland and Forney.
The new Mesquite clinic celebrated its grand opening on October 28 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mesquite Mayor Daniel Alemán Jr., representatives of the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce, community members and Integrity Urgent Care leadership. The celebration also featured a performance by the John Horn High School Jaguar Band as well as a $5,000 donation to support the school's music program.
“Our company was founded with the desire to increase access to affordable, exceptional care,” said David Pyle, CEO of Integrity Urgent Care.“Giving back to the communities we serve is important to us, and we believe that commitment extends beyond the care we provide inside our clinics. The John Horn High School band represents the hard work, teamwork and community spirit that make Mesquite special.”
Integrity Urgent Care in Mesquite increases access to urgent care, enhanced virtual health visits, streamlined post-acute care, laboratory services and dedicated practitioner support for everyday and seasonal needs. Services include urgent care, x-rays, lab testing, electrocardiograms (EKGs), sports medicine, virtual counseling, and STI screening. The clinic also provides on-site testing with same-day results and treatment for common respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, strep, RSV and flu. Patients can walk in any day of the week or check in online for added convenience.
Local employers can benefit from drug screening, physicals, immunizations, testing and workers' compensation services.
“We are incredibly grateful to Integrity Urgent Care for this generous investment in our students and our band program, and it was an honor to be part of the grand opening celebration,” said Ben Lewis, Head Band Director at John Horn High School.“Our students put an incredible amount of time, dedication and heart into everything they do, and support like this from within our own community helps us continue providing meaningful opportunities for them to grow as musicians and leaders.”
The Mesquite urgent care location accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare, TRICARE and TriWest, while offering competitive, transparent self-pay options for uninsured patients.
"Our team is excited to bring Integrity Urgent Care to Mesquite and provide residents with the same high level of care and compassion that has earned our patients' trust across Texas," said Dr. Eddy Dark, DO, Integrity Urgent Care's Texas Medical Director and Chief Development Officer.“With flu season underway and the holidays approaching, we know how important it is to have convenient access to quality care when seasonal illnesses or unexpected health needs arise. We're here to help our Mesquite neighbors get the care they need, so they can focus on what matters most this holiday season.”
Integrity Urgent Care in Mesquite is open seven days a week – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit IntegrityUC.com/locations/mesquite-tx or call 972-666-7103.
Integrity Urgent Care Mesquite Clinic Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
What is Integrity Urgent Care?
- Integrity Urgent Care is a Texas-based family of urgent care clinics dedicated to enhancing communities through convenient, lower-cost and high-quality care Integrity Urgent Care bridges a gap in healthcare access in suburban and rural communities - especially in smaller Texas towns where primary-care appointments can take weeks to book Integrity Urgent Care provides care you can count on – being there when neighbors need us and treating every patient with the quality, compassion and respect we would want for our own families Open seven days a week
What level of care do Integrity Urgent Care clinics provide?
- Our patients experience a high level of care and compassion, the same qualities that have earned our patients' trust across the region Compassionate care for us means taking time to listen, explain and make care approachable for every patient Integrity Urgent Care clinics offer less cost, less wait and quality care at a fraction of the cost of a typical ER visit
- Provide on-site testing with same-day results and treatment for common respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, strep, RSV and flu
Can I visit Integrity Urgent Care in Mesquite without an appointment?
- Yes, patients may walk in during regular clinic hours or use online check-in before arriving
What types of insurance are accepted?
- Clinics accept most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, TRICARE and TriWest, while offering competitive, transparent self-pay options for uninsured patients
How many Integrity Urgent Care locations are there?
- 42 clinics across Texas, including the new Mesquite location 850 W US Hwy 67, Alvarado, TX 76009
2010 W. White St. Unit 100, Anna, TX 75409
1115 E Tyler St, Athens, TX 75751
2510 Commerce St, Belton, TX 76513
2140 TX-121, Bonham, TX 75418
2608 Hwy 36 South, Brenham, TX 77833
3201 University Dr E STE 135, Bryan, TX 77802
10207 China Spring Rd, #170, Waco, TX 76708
808 N Nolan River Rd, Cleburne, TX 76033
1289 University Dr, College Station, TX 77840
11659 FM 2154 Ste 300, College Station, TX 77845
3600 FM 1488, Ste 200, Conroe, TX, 77384
3014 E Business Hwy 190, Copperas Cove, TX 76522
2901 W Seventh Ave, Corsicana, TX 75110
1404 S FM 51, Decatur, TX 76234
415 S FM 548 Suite 180, Forney, TX 75126
2409 S Hwy 36 Suite A, Gatesville, TX 76528
805 Hill Blvd., Ste. 102, Granbury, TX 76048
5406 Wesley St., Greenville, TX 75402
1643 N Market Street, Hearne, TX 77859
1915 FM 1488, Hempstead, TX 77445
209 Kings Fort Pkwy, Kaufman, TX 75142
2520 Trimmier Road, Ste 100, Killeen, TX 76541
3100 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX 76549
905 S State Hwy 78 Suite F, Lavon, TX 75166
900 E End Blvd N Ste E, Marshall, TX 75670
1501 SE 1st St, Mineral Wells, TX 76067
211 E FM 544 #401, Murphy, TX 75094
1960 TX-256 Loop, Palestine, TX 75801
1301 W Princeton Drive, Suite 103, Princeton, TX 75407
8695 S State Hwy 34, Quinlan, TX 75474
630 W US Hwy 79, Rockdale, TX 76567
500 S. Stemmons Fwy, Sanger, TX 76266
607 E Malloy Bridge Rd, Seagoville, TX 76159
921 E Hwy 199, Springtown, TX 76082
2857 W. Washington, Stephenville, TX 76401
2821 Hwy 31 E Suite 101, Tyler, TX 75702
3701 Fairway Blvd, Ste. 114, Wichita Falls, TX 76310
4518 Kemp Blvd., Wichita Falls, TX 76308
210 W US Hwy 80, White Oak, TX 75693
2414 West University Drive Suite 108, McKinney, TX 75071
3220 E Cartwright Rd. Suite 306, Mesquite, TX, 75181
About Integrity Urgent Care
Integrity Urgent Care is a mission-driven healthcare leader, focused on expanding access to quality, affordable healthcare in traditionally underserved communities. Founded in 2011, Integrity currently operates over 80 clinics across Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, delivering care on a daily basis. Integrity is a growing healthcare platform, with multiple service lines, including in-person or virtual urgent care, and virtual primary care and behavioral health. Integrity also partners with employers and healthcare facilities to deliver occupational medicine and post-acute care. Integrity Urgent Care is part of the Integrity Care Group, a Goldman Sachs Sustainable Investment Fund company. To learn more or find a clinic near you, please visit IntegrityUC.com.
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