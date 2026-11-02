Wix Introduces Studio Two, A Truly Open, AI-Native Visual Editor For Professional Web Creation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI-native editor combines hands-on visual control, standard React code and an open workflow connected to every modern AI tool

Built for agencies to take on more ambitious work and grow their businesses

NEW YORK - Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) today announced Studio Two, one of the most advanced editors in the company's history. Studio Two is an open, AI-native system in which generating with AI, designing on the canvas and working in standard React code become one continuous way of building a site. The work is portable, so professionals can bring projects into Wix, take them out as standard code and bring them back, and run the finished site on Wix or deploy it anywhere they choose. For agencies, that opens the door to larger and more complex projects, with Wix's infrastructure and business solutions available whenever they need them.

With Aria 2.0, the new version of Wix's AI agent, professionals can generate and refine designs, create custom components, connect data and complete complex tasks, then continue on the canvas with pixel-level precision or edit the code directly. With Skills, they can save instructions and workflows once so Aria 2.0 consistently applies their standards across every project. AI accelerates the work, but the professional remains the creative director.

Studio Two is a truly open creation platform. Professionals can build with any AI tool, import projects into Wix, and export them as standard React projects to continue building in Claude, Codex, Cursor or any IDE, then bring them back for visual refinement, all while leveraging Wix's native business solutions, with security, compliance and infrastructure handled out of the box. This openness extends to individual components: any component not natively available in Studio Two can be created on an external platform and imported, removing the constraints of a fixed component library. Sites can run on Wix's managed infrastructure and business solutions, or be deployed outside Wix entirely, opening enterprise opportunities and new markets for agencies. The platform is also built for AI agents: MCP-powered capabilities let agents interact with and manage Wix business solutions like Wix stores and Wix Bookings.

Studio Two is built on the same foundation as Wix Harmony, the AI-native platform Wix launched this year for DIY users. The shared architecture lets Wix ship new capabilities faster across both products and opens a new funnel for partners. Partners can open any Wix Harmony site in Studio Two and continue working on it with the full range of advanced capabilities. This enables a real value for partners as a new source of leads, DIY users who need further assistance can be seamlessly handed off to them.

"We listened to our Partners' feedback and built Studio Two around their needs. AI enables professionals to do much more, they can take on more work, grow their businesses and help clients with more than just their websites. The value of Partners will increase, but their role will evolve. Studio Two gives them an open platform to make that transition, combining the power of AI with the tools and infrastructure to deliver complete solutions for their clients," said Avishai Abrahami, Co-Founder and CEO of Wix.

Highlights of Studio Two include:



Truly open creation: Build with any AI tool, import projects into Wix, and export them to continue building or deploying elsewhere.

The most advanced Wix editor ever: Every Studio Two capability, rebuilt on an open, AI-ready foundation shared with Wix Harmony.

AI and hands-on design in one editor: Use Aria 2.0 to generate and refine a site, then switch to drag-and-drop editing to control every detail.

Powerful new tools: Advanced visual editing on an infinite canvas, vibe coding, advanced animations, variables, site styles, automatic responsiveness and more.

Built for AI agents: MCP-powered capabilities enable AI agents to manage nearly every aspect of a website and its business.

Skills: Save instructions and workflows once, so Aria 2.0 applies your standards across projects without repeating tasks.

A code layer for custom work: Generate or edit React components with Aria 2.0, or work directly in the browser-based Visual Studio Code environment.

Business functionality built in: Customize the design of Wix Stores, Wix Bookings and other solutions, and add functionality with drag-and-drop components that automatically connect to live data. Enterprise opportunities: Export and deploy projects outside Wix, opening new markets and use cases.

"Studio Two brings together the things professionals need to do their best work. They can start with AI, work visually on the canvas, or go into code, and move between those approaches as the project requires. They stay in control of the result, while Wix provides the tools to make that work ready for clients," said Gali Erez, VP Studio Two at Wix.

Studio Two is rolling out to Wix Partners, followed by a gradual rollout to all users. Existing Wix Studio sites remain supported, and partners can continue creating sites in both editors during the rollout.

For more information, visit .

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix's vision is to simplify complex technologies and deliver the best tools for every type of user and business to create online. Powered by advanced AI and enterprise-grade infrastructure, Wix is trusted by millions of users worldwide. Founded in 2006 and strengthened by the acquisition in 2025 of Base44, the no-code application platform, Wix is continuing to build for the future of the internet. For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room. Media Relations Contact: ...

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room.

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AI and hands-on design in one editor

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AI and hands-on design in one editor

Powerful new tools A code layer for custom work