Cyabra Secures Six-Figure Contract With Leading Southeast Asian National Investigative Agency, Expanding Asia-Pacific Government Footprint

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement delivers AI-powered narrative open-source intelligence to understand narratives across social platforms, strengthening situational awareness and threat assessment surrounding major regional events

New York, NY, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB) (“Cyabra“ or the”Company“), an artificial intelligence (“AI“)-powered narrative intelligence company that helps governments and enterprises detect coordinated manipulation and protect digital trust, today announced a new six-figure agreement to provide its platform to a national investigative and law enforcement agency in Southeast Asia.

Under the terms of the agreement, the agency's investigative teams will use Cyabra's narrative open-source intelligence, built on publicly available data, to analyze online narratives, detect coordinated activities, and evaluate evolving information trends. The deployment is designed to give investigative teams a clear, timely read on potential threats and security risks around major regional events.

As national security and law enforcement agencies worldwide face sophisticated digital influence operations, they are increasingly prioritizing evidence-based narrative intelligence to detect manufactured activity and protect public confidence.

The deployment equips the investigative agency with capabilities to assess digital risk surrounding public gatherings and high-profile regional events:



Event-Driven Risk Assessment: Identifying emerging digital narratives and evaluating potential threat vectors in advance of and during major regional events, summits, and high-visibility public gatherings.

Coordinated Behavior Detection: Surfacing inauthentic, coordinated accounts and state-linked troll farms, orchestrating digital manipulation to distort public sentiment or provoke unrest.

Proactive Threat Intelligence: Providing actionable early warnings by tracking velocity, sentiment shifts, and cross-platform amplification of harmful content before online campaigns escalate. Enhanced National Security Preparedness: Delivering defensible, evidence-based reporting that empowers operational commanders and analysts to transition from reactive responses to proactive mitigation.

“Public trust is being shaped by inauthentic accounts and coordinated networks most people can't see, and for investigative agencies, defending it starts with separating the real from the manufactured,” said Dan Brahmy, Co-Founder and CEO of Cyabra.“We believe Cyabra gives investigators the decision-grade clarity needed to protect public safety and critical institutions.”

This agreement marks another significant milestone in Cyabra's ongoing expansion across the international public sector, building upon recent multi-year sovereign contracts and enterprise deployments across the Asia-Pacific region. By delivering cloud-native, high-security software tailored to defense, intelligence, and law enforcement frameworks, Cyabra provides the evidence, while the judgment, the authority, and the decision stay with the agency.

About Cyabra

Cyabra is an AI-powered narrative intelligence company that helps national security and defense organizations, government agencies, brands, communications agencies, and global enterprises restore trust and authenticity online by analyzing manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors. The platform helps teams understand who is operating, how activity is amplified, and where coordinated activity is shaping perception, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Cyabra's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including”may”,”should”,”expect”,”intend”,”will”,”estimate”,”anticipate”,”believe”,”predict”,”plan”,”targets”,”projects”,”could”,”would”,”continue”,”forecast“ or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the anticipated deployment and benefits of its platform under the agreement, its ability to support investigative and national security operations, that securing the agreement reflects its accelerating momentum across the Asia-Pacific region and its continued expansion across the international public sector and Asia-Pacific region. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.