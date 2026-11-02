Muscle Just Got Measurable: Suji's Exercise Cuffs Now Offer A First-Of-Its-Kind Way To Assess And Track Muscle Health At Home

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 0–100 scores let people track their muscle the way they already track sleep and steps

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep gets a score. Heart fitness gets a VO2 max. Steps get counted all day long. Muscle decides how well people move, recover and age, and until now it hasn't had a number of its own.

Suji, maker of app-connected compression cuffs used by professional sports teams, college athletic programs and individuals of all fitness levels, today launched Muscle Score, a 0–100 rating of both upper- and lower-body muscle performance that anyone with Suji cuffs can check at home through a short guided test.

How it works

Muscle Score runs on the same cuffs that Suji users already use to train and recover. The cuffs are designed for blood flow restriction (BFR) training, a method popularized in professional sports and physical therapy that helps build strength with bodyweight or low-intensity exercise, without heavy weights or joint strain. To get a score, users put on their cuffs, open the Suji app and follow a short guided test, with body-weight squats producing a lower-body score and push-ups an upper-body score. Sensors in the cuffs track movement and muscle activity on every rep.

Suji's Muscle Score measures the number of reps, the quality of each rep, how consistent the movement stays, how quickly the muscles generate force and how performance holds up as fatigue sets in. That speed of force output, known as rate of force production, is one of the main measures clinicians and researchers use to assess muscle performance in athletes, active adults and older adults. Strong, controlled reps from the first to the last earn the highest scores.

Detailed muscle testing usually means a clinic appointment and thousands of dollars of specialized equipment. In research studies, participants are often tested only once every eight weeks. Muscle Score turns that kind of check into something people can repeat on their own schedule.

Who it's for

Athletes can tell whether a training block is making them stronger or wearing them down. People taking GLP-1 medications can see whether they're holding on to muscle as the scale goes down, since weight loss can include muscle along with fat. For someone focused on injury and recovery, Muscle Score can provide useful insights into how their muscle performance builds over time.

"Everyone should be able to see where their muscle health stands, the same way they see their sleep or their heart rate," said Suji CEO and founder Alex Birks. "That could be a pickleball player who wants more power on the court, someone training for a half-marathon or a century ride, a person just starting to work out or someone coming back from an injury. A quick test with the cuffs shows how your muscles are performing and whether your training is working, and you never have to lift a heavy weight."

A score that moves with real life

Like a sleep score, Muscle Score reflects how muscles perform on the day of the test. A hard workout, a bad night's sleep or an illness can all shift the number, so users can tag each result with what was going on. Early tests set a baseline. A user's best rested results show what their arm and leg muscles can do at their peak, and the trend over weeks shows which way they're heading. The core program is three 15-minute sessions a week.

Availability

Muscle Score is available in beta in the Suji app on the App Store for Premium subscribers ($4.99 per month) who own a set of cuffs. Suji cuffs are FDA-registered, HSA/FSA eligible and sold as an Arm Set or Leg Set ($599 each) or an Arm and Leg Set ($749) at trysuji.com.

Images, video and a user guide are available here.

About Suji

Suji is a muscle health wearable that builds strength in three 15-minute sessions a week without heavy loads on the body. Its FDA-registered compression cuffs and companion app are used by professional athletes, sports teams and college athletic programs, as well as people managing joint soreness, recovering from injury or working to stay strong as they age. Suji's goal is to make muscle health as easy to measure and improve as sleep or fitness.

Media Contact

Erica Torres

Uproar by Moburst for Suji

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