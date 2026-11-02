Ten Afirma Abstracts To Highlight Thyroid Nodule Diagnosis And Cancer Research At ATA 2026
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, today announced that 10 abstracts involving its Afirma thyroid test will be presented at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association (ATA), November 4–7 in Philadelphia. The conference includes two oral presentations and eight posters, with five studies conducted independently of Veracyte.
The studies explore how gene expression can provide insights beyond individual genetic alterations to inform thyroid nodule diagnosis and assessment of cancer aggressiveness. Oral presentations from Johns Hopkins and MD Anderson will examine potential imaging and treatment targets. Posters include studies using the Veracyte Genomic Resource for Intelligent Discovery (GRID) research database to investigate preoperative diagnosis and recurrence risk, as well as independent research on molecular testing and long-term outcomes.
“Patients facing a thyroid nodule diagnosis need to know whether they have cancer and, if they do, how that cancer might behave,” said Phillip Febbo, M.D., Veracyte's chief scientific and medical officer.“These studies build on Afirma's long-established role in thyroid nodule diagnosis and explore how gene expression data can help researchers answer additional questions about cancer risk and biology.”
Afirma-related presentations at ATA 2026
Oral presentations
Title: Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) mRNA Expression in Thyroid FNA Samples with Bethesda III-VI Cytology Predicts Lymphatic and Angioinvasion in Surgically Resected Tumor
- Presenter: Wasim Najjar, MD, and Prasanna Santhanam, MD, Johns Hopkins University Abstract #: O37 Date and time: Friday, November 6, 5:30-5:45 p.m. EST Location: Salon H
Title: MRNA Analysis of Cell-Surface Protein Targets in Medullary Thyroid Cancer Fine Needle Aspiration Sample
- Presenter: Sarah Hamidi, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center Abstract #: O27 Date and time: Thursday, November 5, 5:30-5:45 p.m. EST Location: Salon H
Poster presentations
Title: Preoperative Transcriptomic Predictors of Benign or Malignant Thyroid Tumors without Expressed Variants and Fusion
- Presenter: Eisha Gupta, MD and Arti Bhan, MD, Henry Ford Health Abstract #: P311 Date and time: Friday, November 6, 2:15-3:15 p.m. EST Location: Franklin Hall
Title: Preoperative Thyroid Nodule MRNA Expression Signatures to Predict 2025 Ata Risk of Recurrence for Differentiated Thyroid Cance
- Presenter: Eisha Gupta and Arti Bhan, Henry Ford Abstract #: P310 Date and time: Friday, November 6, 2:15-3:15 p.m. EST Location: Franklin Hall
Title: KEAP1 and NFE2L2 Mutations Drive NRF2 Pathway Activation in Indeterminate and Malignant Thyroid Nodule
- Presenter: Taylor Cavazos, PhD, Veracyte, and Nicholas Bambach, MS, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Abstract #: P229 Date and time: Thursday, November 5, 2:45-3:45 p.m. EST Location: Franklin Hall
Independent poster presentations
Title: Invasion Signature Stratifies Malignancy and Invasive Pathology in Variant-Positive Indeterminate Thyroid Nodule
- Presenter: David Allen, MD, New York Medical College Abstract #: P145 Date and time: Thursday, November 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. EST Location: Franklin Hall
Title: Long-Term Follow-Up of Cytologically Indeterminate Afirma Gene Sequencing Classifier (GSC) Benign Nodule
- Presenter: Janevi June Rebernigg, Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System Abstract #: P326 Date and time: Friday, November 6, 2:15-3:15 p.m. EST Location: Franklin Hall
Title: Long-Term Assessment of“Benign” Molecular Test Results in Indeterminate Thyroid Nodules: Should We Be Monitoring More Closely
- Presenter: Justin Bauzon, MD, Cleveland Clinic Foundation Abstract #: P298 Date and time: Friday, November 6, 2:15-3:15 p.m. EST Location: Franklin Hall
Title: Clinical Utility of Molecular Profiling in Nodules with Suspicious for Malignancy or Malignant Cytolog
- Presenter: Gilman Plitt, MD, PhD, Cleveland Clinic Foundation Abstract #: P296 Date and time: Friday, November 6, 2:15-3:15 p.m. EST Location: Franklin Hall
Title: Prevalence and Predictive Factors of Malignancy in Cytologically Indeterminate RAS-Mutant Thyroid Nodule
- Presenter: Nathalie Silva De Morais, MD, PhD, Department of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Mass General Brigham, Harvard Medical School Abstract #: P615 Date and time: Friday, November 6, 2:15-3:15 p.m. EST Location: Franklin Hall
About Veracyte
Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company with a vision to transform cancer care for patients around the world. The company's molecular tests assess the unique biology of each patient's tumor to help clinicians answer essential questions about cancer care. Veracyte's Diagnostics Platform combines broad genomic and clinical data, advanced bioinformatics and AI, and a powerful evidence-generation engine to support continued innovation and pipeline development. The company's portfolio includes the Afirma® Genomic Sequencing Classifier test, Decipher® Bladder Genomic Classifier test, Decipher® Prostate Genomic Classifier test, Prosigna® Breast Risk of Recurrence test, and the TrueMRDTM Monitoring Test for MIBC. For more information, visit Veracyte's website or follow the company on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our statements related to the potential for gene expression analysis to inform thyroid nodule diagnosis and the assessment of cancer aggressiveness and recurrence risk and the potential for GRID to support research into thyroid cancer risk and biology. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:“appears,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“expect,”“believe,”“should,”“may,”“will,”“enable,”“positioned,”“offers,”“designed,”“ultimately,” and similar references to future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from our predictions. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 26, 2026, as well as in other documents that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at Veracyte Investor Relations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Investors:
Kelly Gura
...
Media:
Molly Cornbleet
...
+1 650-351-8780
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment