Ten Afirma Abstracts To Highlight Thyroid Nodule Diagnosis And Cancer Research At ATA 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two oral presentations mark Afirma's strongest podium presence in recent years, alongside eight posters

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, today announced that 10 abstracts involving its Afirma thyroid test will be presented at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association (ATA), November 4–7 in Philadelphia. The conference includes two oral presentations and eight posters, with five studies conducted independently of Veracyte.

The studies explore how gene expression can provide insights beyond individual genetic alterations to inform thyroid nodule diagnosis and assessment of cancer aggressiveness. Oral presentations from Johns Hopkins and MD Anderson will examine potential imaging and treatment targets. Posters include studies using the Veracyte Genomic Resource for Intelligent Discovery (GRID) research database to investigate preoperative diagnosis and recurrence risk, as well as independent research on molecular testing and long-term outcomes.

“Patients facing a thyroid nodule diagnosis need to know whether they have cancer and, if they do, how that cancer might behave,” said Phillip Febbo, M.D., Veracyte's chief scientific and medical officer.“These studies build on Afirma's long-established role in thyroid nodule diagnosis and explore how gene expression data can help researchers answer additional questions about cancer risk and biology.”

Afirma-related presentations at ATA 2026

Oral presentations

Title: Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) mRNA Expression in Thyroid FNA Samples with Bethesda III-VI Cytology Predicts Lymphatic and Angioinvasion in Surgically Resected Tumor



Presenter: Wasim Najjar, MD, and Prasanna Santhanam, MD, Johns Hopkins University

Abstract #: O37

Date and time: Friday, November 6, 5:30-5:45 p.m. EST Location: Salon H

Title: MRNA Analysis of Cell-Surface Protein Targets in Medullary Thyroid Cancer Fine Needle Aspiration Sample



Presenter: Sarah Hamidi, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Abstract #: O27

Date and time: Thursday, November 5, 5:30-5:45 p.m. EST Location: Salon H

Poster presentations

Title: Preoperative Transcriptomic Predictors of Benign or Malignant Thyroid Tumors without Expressed Variants and Fusion



Presenter: Eisha Gupta, MD and Arti Bhan, MD, Henry Ford Health

Abstract #: P311

Date and time: Friday, November 6, 2:15-3:15 p.m. EST Location: Franklin Hall

Title: Preoperative Thyroid Nodule MRNA Expression Signatures to Predict 2025 Ata Risk of Recurrence for Differentiated Thyroid Cance



Presenter: Eisha Gupta and Arti Bhan, Henry Ford

Abstract #: P310

Date and time: Friday, November 6, 2:15-3:15 p.m. EST Location: Franklin Hall

Title: KEAP1 and NFE2L2 Mutations Drive NRF2 Pathway Activation in Indeterminate and Malignant Thyroid Nodule



Presenter: Taylor Cavazos, PhD, Veracyte, and Nicholas Bambach, MS, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Abstract #: P229

Date and time: Thursday, November 5, 2:45-3:45 p.m. EST Location: Franklin Hall

Independent poster presentations

Title: Invasion Signature Stratifies Malignancy and Invasive Pathology in Variant-Positive Indeterminate Thyroid Nodule



Presenter: David Allen, MD, New York Medical College

Abstract #: P145

Date and time: Thursday, November 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. EST Location: Franklin Hall

Title: Long-Term Follow-Up of Cytologically Indeterminate Afirma Gene Sequencing Classifier (GSC) Benign Nodule



Presenter: Janevi June Rebernigg, Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System

Abstract #: P326

Date and time: Friday, November 6, 2:15-3:15 p.m. EST Location: Franklin Hall

Title: Long-Term Assessment of“Benign” Molecular Test Results in Indeterminate Thyroid Nodules: Should We Be Monitoring More Closely



Presenter: Justin Bauzon, MD, Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Abstract #: P298

Date and time: Friday, November 6, 2:15-3:15 p.m. EST Location: Franklin Hall

Title: Clinical Utility of Molecular Profiling in Nodules with Suspicious for Malignancy or Malignant Cytolog



Presenter: Gilman Plitt, MD, PhD, Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Abstract #: P296

Date and time: Friday, November 6, 2:15-3:15 p.m. EST Location: Franklin Hall

Title: Prevalence and Predictive Factors of Malignancy in Cytologically Indeterminate RAS-Mutant Thyroid Nodule



Presenter: Nathalie Silva De Morais, MD, PhD, Department of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Mass General Brigham, Harvard Medical School

Abstract #: P615

Date and time: Friday, November 6, 2:15-3:15 p.m. EST Location: Franklin Hall

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company with a vision to transform cancer care for patients around the world. The company's molecular tests assess the unique biology of each patient's tumor to help clinicians answer essential questions about cancer care. Veracyte's Diagnostics Platform combines broad genomic and clinical data, advanced bioinformatics and AI, and a powerful evidence-generation engine to support continued innovation and pipeline development. The company's portfolio includes the Afirma® Genomic Sequencing Classifier test, Decipher® Bladder Genomic Classifier test, Decipher® Prostate Genomic Classifier test, Prosigna® Breast Risk of Recurrence test, and the TrueMRDTM Monitoring Test for MIBC. For more information, visit Veracyte's website or follow the company on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our statements related to the potential for gene expression analysis to inform thyroid nodule diagnosis and the assessment of cancer aggressiveness and recurrence risk and the potential for GRID to support research into thyroid cancer risk and biology. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:“appears,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“expect,”“believe,”“should,”“may,”“will,”“enable,”“positioned,”“offers,”“designed,”“ultimately,” and similar references to future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from our predictions. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 26, 2026, as well as in other documents that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at Veracyte Investor Relations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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