Syndigo Signs Multi-Year Strategic Partnership Agreement With Microsoft To Develop And Co-Sell AI-Powered Commerce Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndigo today announced a multi-year strategic partnership agreement with Microsoft to develop AI-powered commerce solutions integrating Microsoft Foundry, Agent 365 and other services and bring them to market through Microsoft's global sales organization. The agreement advances Frontier Commerce, Syndigo's vision for bringing Frontier Transformation to commerce: using AI to amplify the product intelligence brands and retailers already own and put it to work on every shelf, in stores, online and in AI shopping experiences.









Syndigo, a Microsoft global ISV partner, is the commerce data infrastructure for more than 15,000 brands and 3,500 retailers. Customers using Syndigo and Microsoft today include brands like John Boos & Co. and Ken's Foods.

"AI only works on a trusted foundation, and in commerce, that foundation is product data," said Simon Angove, CEO of Syndigo. "With Microsoft, we're giving brands and retailers the cloud, the trusted data and the network to put AI to work wherever a product is chosen, in stores, online and in AI shopping experiences. That's what we call Frontier Commerce: brands and retailers running on AI across every shelf."

“AI is transforming how every company operates, and commerce is one of the areas where that transformation will have significant impact,” said Stephen Boyle, Corporate Vice President, Enterprise Partner Sales at Microsoft.“Trusted product data provides an important foundation for AI-powered commerce. By bringing together Syndigo's product intelligence with Microsoft's cloud and AI capabilities, we see a tremendous opportunity to help brands and retailers innovate and create new experiences for their customers.”

Benefits for brands and retailers

Syndigo will integrate Microsoft Azure cloud and AI services with its commerce data infrastructure to deliver a product data platform, AI-powered workflows and global commerce network that help brands and retailers deliver winning product experiences, transform work with AI and prepare for the AI shelf. Brands and retailers across verticals including apparel, packaged goods, and consumer electronics, using Syndigo's solution get:



Trusted product data in the cloud they already use. Syndigo Product Experience Cloud (PX Cloud), its master data management, product information management and syndication capabilities, run on Microsoft Azure, so brands and retailers can manage product data within security and compliance standards they already trust.

Faster product data work, with people in control. Syndigo AI Services for PX Cloud built on Microsoft Azure help teams create, enhance and move product content faster, with people reviewing AI output before it goes live. Connected experiences on every shelf. Syndigo's network moves trusted product data between more than 15,000 brands and 3,500 retailers, so product information stays complete and consistent in stores, online and in AI shopping experiences.



Ken's Foods, a family owned and operated company that produces high-quality dressings, sauces and marinades in the U.S., is using product data managed in Syndigo's product information management (PIM) platform to create a trusted foundation for AI initiatives being developed with Microsoft to prepare for emerging AI-driven customer experiences.

Matt Latour, VP of IT at Ken's Foods, said, "With the speed the consumer landscape around AI and agentic shopping is evolving, we are constantly looking at technology to ensure our products are presented to consumers in the best possible light. This combination of Syndigo and Microsoft, two of our most valued partners, gives us confidence that we will be able to tackle any challenge the future holds.”

Another customer of Syndigo and Microsoft, John Boos & Co., the maker of sustainable, high-quality, wood kitchen equipment, has already improved the operational efficiency and governance of its product data management -- a requirement for agentic shopping.

Britt East, CIO at John Boos & Co., said, "As we look at how AI will shape commerce, we know success starts with trusted, connected product data. Bringing together Syndigo's expertise in product information and master data management with Microsoft's AI and cloud capabilities gives us a stronger foundation to work more efficiently today while preparing for what's next.”

Within its own organization, Syndigo is adopting Microsoft 365 E7 to put Microsoft Copilot and Microsoft Agent 365 to work across its teams, from product and engineering to go-to-market.

Availability and resources

Brands and retailers can buy Syndigo on Microsoft Marketplace and apply eligible purchases toward their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC). Organizations with a MACC can contact their Syndigo or Microsoft account team to confirm which purchases are eligible. Learn more at or through the following resources:



A blog post from Syndigo CEO Simon Angove defining Frontier Commerce.

An interview with Syndigo CEO Simon Angove in conversation with Microsoft's General Manager SME&C US Retail, Manufacturing, and Software Development Platforms.

Upcoming events including Microsoft Ignite 2026, NRF 2027: Retail's Big Show, and Syndigo Connect 2027. A recap of the Microsoft AI Tour in Philadelphia where Syndigo Chief Product Officer Tarun Chandrasekhar spoke.

About Syndigo

Syndigo gets great products chosen. Every choice in commerce, whether by a shopper, a search engine, a marketplace, or an AI assistant, is made on product data. Our product experience and data management software makes that data complete and trusted and moves it across the industry's largest two-sided commerce network of 15,000+ brands and 3,500+ retailers. Companies like AutoZone, Colgate-Palmolive, Dole International, Unilever, and Walgreens trust Syndigo to get their products chosen. Learn more at .

Media contact:

Jayne Gonzalez

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at