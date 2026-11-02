Tango Supports Peace And Community Connection In Cyprus With Major Donation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Through Tango for Good, the global live-streaming platform contributed tens of thousands of dollars to a cultural initiative promoting peace and unity, reinforcing its commitment to communities where it operates.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, a global social live-streaming platform connecting creators and audiences worldwide, has donated tens of thousands of dollars to support a peace initiative in Cyprus, reinforcing its commitment to contributing to communities in countries where it operates.

The contribution supported the International Peace Concert, a cultural event initiated by the American Medical Center in Cyprus that brought together musicians and audiences around a shared message of peace, unity, and human connection.

The donation is part of Tango for Good, the company's social impact initiative focused on supporting charitable causes, local organizations, and community projects, particularly in countries where Tango maintains an operational presence.

Supporting a Message of Peace from Cyprus

Held in Cyprus earlier this year, the International Peace Concert brought together more than 150 musicians from across Europe for a performance of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, including the iconic Ode to Joy.

Tango joined the initiative as a supporting partner, contributing financially to help bring the event to life.

In a letter of appreciation, Dr. Marinos Soteriou, Founder and Director of the American Medical Center, thanked Tango for its significant contribution and commitment to an initiative that originated in Cyprus and aimed to bring people together through music.

Tango for Good: Giving Back Where We Operate

For Tango, supporting the initiative reflects a broader philosophy: companies should be active participants in the communities where they operate.

While Tango connects millions of people through live-streaming experiences, Tango for Good extends that commitment through charitable contributions, partnerships, and community-focused initiatives.

With an established operational presence in Cyprus, Tango sees supporting local organizations and meaningful initiatives as part of its responsibility toward the communities around it.

"Cyprus is an important part of our operations," said Dor Isseroff, Chief Operating Officer at Tango.“We're proud to support an initiative that brings people together around a message of peace. Connection is at the heart of what we do, and music has a unique ability to create that connection across cultures and borders. Through Tango for Good, we want to support initiatives that make a positive difference in the communities we're part of."

About Tango

Tango is a leading social live-streaming platform built around real-time human connection. Through live conversations, shared experiences, and creator-led communities, Tango brings people from around the world together to interact, discover new personalities, and form meaningful connections. With a global community of more than 500 million registered users, Tango makes online interaction feel more immediate, personal, and human.

Through Tango for Good, the company supports charitable causes, connects with local communities, and impacts social initiatives in the countries where it operates.

Contact

Global Brand and Communications Lead

May Binstock

Tango

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