Polygraf AI And Carahsoft Partner To Help Public Sector Organizations Adopt AI While Maintaining Control Over Sensitive Data, Operational Risk And Compliance Requirements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas and RESTON, Va., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polygraf AI and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Polygraf AI's Master Government Aggregator, making the company's AI security and governance solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Polygraf AI is pleased to partner with Carahsoft to bring our AI security and governance solutions to more Public Sector organizations,” said Bill Donellan, SVP, Global Public Sector at Polygraf AI.“As agencies accelerate their adoption of AI, they need practical solutions that help them protect sensitive information, enforce security policies and maintain control over how AI is used. Carahsoft's Public Sector expertise, reseller ecosystem and contract vehicles provide an important channel for making Polygraf's technology more accessible to Government organizations. Together, we look forward to helping agencies adopt AI with the security, governance and operational controls needed to support their missions.”

Polygraf AI offers AI security, data governance and sensitive-information protection solutions designed to help organizations adopt AI while maintaining control over data, security and compliance. Its AI Behavioral Control (AiBC) Plane applies real-time policy enforcement across AI interactions, endpoints, documents, email, collaboration tools and virtual meetings, helping organizations identify and protect sensitive information before it is transmitted, shared or processed by AI systems. Polygraf AI's solutions include controls for AI prompts and outputs, sensitive-data discovery and redaction, AI-use monitoring, audit logging and detection of AI-generated and synthetic content. The platform can be deployed on-premise, in private cloud, at the edge or in air-gapped environments to support organizations with stringent data-residency and operational-control requirements.

Polygraf AI provides Public Sector organizations with capabilities to support the controlled adoption of generative AI while helping protect sensitive Government information. Its solutions can help agencies govern the use of public and private AI models, safeguard personally identifiable and other regulated information, monitor AI activity, secure virtual meetings and identify and redact sensitive content in documents and files. Through these capabilities, Polygraf AI provides an AI-specific security and governance layer that can integrate with existing technology environments and help Public Sector organizations expand the use of AI while maintaining established requirements for data protection and oversight.

“Carahsoft is pleased to partner with Polygraf to expand access to innovative AI security and governance solutions across the Public Sector,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft.“As Government organizations continue to integrate AI into their operations, solutions that provide visibility, policy enforcement and protection for sensitive information are increasingly important. Polygraf AI's approach to AI security and governance complements the needs of agencies seeking to adopt AI responsibly while maintaining control over their data and technology environments. Through our reseller partners and contract vehicles, we look forward to helping make these capabilities more accessible to Government organizations nationwide.”

Polygraf's AI security and governance solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or ...; or learn more about Polygraf's solutions here.

About Polygraf AI

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Polygraf AI is redefining AI security and governance for mission-critical operations. Its AI Behavioral Control Plane (AiBC Plane) delivers real-time visibility, governance, and inline enforcement across human and agentic AI interactions, preventing sensitive data exposure, unauthorized AI actions, and compliance violations before they occur. Powered by proprietary Small Language Models (SLMs), Polygraf's solutions operate on standard CPU infrastructure without GPUs, supporting on-premises, private cloud, and air-gapped deployments with sub-100ms enforcement, explainable decisions, and comprehensive auditability.

Contact

Bill Donellan

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About Carahsoft's AI Portfolio

Carahsoft's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators, and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft's AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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