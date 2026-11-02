Rob Adams Joins SEDA, Expanding Its Asset Management & Portfolio Management Practice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Rob Adams joined the firm as Managing Director.

New York, NY, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Rob Adams joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are fortunate to have Rob's leadership and experience in asset and wealth management which will prove an asset to our clients” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Rob Adams is a senior asset management, wealth management and corporate trust executive with more than 36 years of experience leading financial services businesses across Australia, Asia-Pacific, the US and the United Kingdom. For 25 of those years he performed in CEO roles.

Mr. Adams most recently served as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Perpetual Limited, an ASX-listed entity, where he was responsible for group strategy, operational performance, governance, and financial performance across the firm's Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Trust divisions. During his tenure, he oversaw a global workforce of more than 2,100 employees, led multiple strategic acquisitions and integration programs, and supported the growth of Perpetual's asset management platform to approximately $220 billion in assets under management globally.

Prior to Perpetual, he was Head of Pan Asia at Janus Henderson Investors, with responsibility for strategy, growth, and financial performance across Australia, Japan, Greater China, and Southeast Asia. He played a key role in building and expanding the firm's Australian business, growing assets under management to approximately $40 billion and leading multiple acquisition initiatives.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Adams served as Chief Executive Officer of Challenger Funds Management, a role which included the creation and development of Fidante Partners, a multi-boutique asset management business. He also held senior executive positions with Colonial First State and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, including Chief Executive Officer of First State Investments UK in Edinburgh. Throughout his career, he has led businesses spanning investment management, distribution, operations, finance, risk, compliance, and corporate development.

He has extensive experience in asset management growth strategies, mergers and acquisitions, business integration, governance, distribution platforms, boutique investment partnerships, product development/management and large-scale P&L leadership. He has also served as Chair and Director of numerous boards across Australia, the UK and Asia.

Mr. Adams holds a Bachelor of Business from the University of Technology Sydney, with majors in Accounting and Marketing.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

CONTACT: Name: Peter Selman Email:... Job Title: Managing Partner