Textile Industry In Thailand: USD 5.39 Billion By 2032 With Fashion And Apparel Accounting For 62.58% Share In 2026, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the Thailand textile market size USD 4.97 billion in 2026 and is estimated to reach USD 5.05 billion in 2027 and USD 5.39 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 1.31% during (2027–2032). Growth is supported by domestic fiber and yarn manufacturing, machinery modernization, and demand for faster garment replenishment. Government incentives for eligible machinery investments are also encouraging manufacturers to improve production efficiency and upgrade existing facilities. However, competition from lower-cost apparel imports from China and Vietnam, along with the rising cost of developing skilled garment workers, may limit returns from large-scale capacity expansion. These conditions are prompting textile producers to prioritize targeted machinery upgrades, cost-efficient operations, and specialized nonwoven applications over broad-based production expansion.

Thailand Textile Market Growth Drivers

E-commerce Growth Encouraging Faster Apparel Replenishment

The expansion of online retail is creating opportunities for Thailand's textile and apparel suppliers to improve inventory planning and respond more quickly to changing consumer preferences. Better coordination between online and physical-store stock helps distributors allocate products according to demand, while sales insights support more flexible production planning. This approach allows garment manufacturers to improve replenishment efficiency, reduce inventory imbalances, and respond to market demand without unnecessary capacity expansion.

Domestic Travel Supporting Demand for Casual and Resort Apparel

Growing domestic travel is creating additional demand for casual clothing and resort wear across Thailand. Purchases of lightweight garments, shirts, shorts, and travel apparel provide opportunities for local garment manufacturers and fabric suppliers. Demand linked to seasonal travel also encourages shorter production runs and faster replenishment, allowing manufacturers to respond to changing consumer preferences while managing inventory and production costs.

Domestic Fiber Production Strengthening Textile Manufacturing

Thailand's established polyester and viscose fiber manufacturing base provides local textile producers with access to essential raw materials for fabric production. Domestic availability of synthetic and cellulosic fibers supports material flexibility and reduces reliance on imported inputs. This upstream supply network also creates opportunities for fabric manufacturers to align fiber and yarn specifications with end-use requirements, improve sourcing efficiency, and strengthen local textile production capabilities.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“Thailand's textile industry reflects a balance between established domestic manufacturing capabilities, evolving apparel demand, and competitive cost pressures. Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research approach, combining market data and industry insights to provide decision-makers with a reliable basis for evaluating market developments and business opportunities.”

Key Segments Covered in the Thailand Textile Market Report

By Application

Fashion & Apparel

Industrial/Technical Textiles

Household & Home Textiles

Medical & Healthcare Textiles

Automotive & Transport Textiles

Others (Protective, Sports Textiles, etc.)

By Raw Material

Natural Fibers

Cotton

Wool

Silk

Synthetic Fibers

Polyester

Nylon

Rayon / Viscose

Acrylic

Polypropylene

Recycled Fibers

Others (Specialty High-Performance Fibers: Aramid, Carbon, UHMWPE)

By Process / Technology

Woven

Knitted

Non-woven

Spunlaid (Spunbond / Melt-blown)

Dry-laid Hydro-entangled

Wet-Laid

Needle-punched

3-D Weaving & Spacer Fabrics

Thailand Textile Market Analysis by Region

The Eastern Economic Corridor, comprising Rayong, Chonburi, and Chachoengsao, is expected to be Thailand's fastest-growing textile-producing region. Its manufacturing base includes World Flex's elastic-yarn plant and Toyobo Indorama Advanced Fibers' airbag-yarn operations in Rayong, providing local textile manufacturers with access to specialized materials for apparel and automotive applications.

Textile manufacturing across Thailand's provinces spans garment production, traditional weaving, and specialized industrial fabrics. Lamphun supports finished-garment manufacturing through Wacoal Lamphun, while Chiang Mai has an established handwoven textile base through Studio Naenna. Chachoengsao adds technical textile capabilities through Asia Kangnam's production of glass, carbon, aramid, and silica fabrics, creating diverse opportunities for regional manufacturing growth.

Greater Bangkok and nearby Samut Prakan form Thailand's largest textile manufacturing cluster, supported by established weaving, dyeing, and garment production facilities. The region benefits from connectivity to Suvarnabhumi Airport and Laem Chabang Port, supporting the movement of textile inputs and finished products. Toray Textiles (Thailand) PCL further strengthens the local manufacturing base through its integrated spinning and weaving operations in Phra Pradaeng, providing access to upstream yarn and fabric production for downstream processors.

Overview – Thailand Textiles Industry

Study Period 2020 - 2032 Market Size in 2026 USD 4.97 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 5.05 Billion Market Size Forecast 2032 USD 5.39 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 1.31% during 2027-2032 Segments Covered By Application, By Raw Material, and By Process / Technology Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



Key Companies Covered in the Thailand Textile Market

TNLX Co Ltd

TPCS PCL

Nan Yang Textile Group

Thai Textile Industry PCL

Erawan Textile Co Ltd

Toray Textiles (Thailand) PCL

High-Tech Apparel Co Ltd

Hong Seng Knitting Co Ltd

Thai Acrylic Fibre Co Ltd

Thai Rayon PCL

Indorama Polyester Industries PCL

Kangwal Textile Co Ltd

Indo Thai Synthetics Co Ltd

Thai Wacoal PCL

PASAYA (Tara Textile Co Ltd)

Perma Corporation Co Ltd

Sahapattanapibul Textile Unit

Empire Textile Co Ltd

Explore Trending Reports from Mordor Intelligence

Bangladesh Home Textile Market Size: The Bangladesh home textiles market is valued at USD 491.40 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 511.16 million in 2026 and USD 622.84 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period (2026–2031). Strong export demand, competitive manufacturing costs, and preferential trade access to the EU, Canada, and Japan support orders for bedding, towels, curtains, and rugs.

Europe Textile Market Growth: The Europe textile market is valued at USD 180.95 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 193.12 billion in 2026 and USD 251.49 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period (2026–2031). Growth is supported by stricter circular-economy regulations, shorter fashion cycles, and increasing demand for technical textiles.

Russia Home Textile Market Analysis: The Russia home textile market remains moderately fragmented, creating opportunities for agile manufacturers to strengthen their presence in regional markets and specialized product segments. Vertical integration provides a competitive advantage, as mills managing spinning, weaving, dyeing, and sewing operations within connected facilities ensure consistent production quality and color uniformity.

Germany Home Textile Market Share: The Germany home textile market report is segmented by application (bed linen, bath linen, kitchen linen, upholstery, and carpets & area rugs), material (cotton, linen, synthetic fibres, and other materials), end user (residential and commercial), distribution channel (B2C/retail channels and B2B/direct from manufacturers).

United Kingdom Home Textile Market: The UK home textile market size is projected to increase from USD 7.62 billion in 2025 to USD 7.75 billion in 2026, reaching USD 8.46 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 1.76% during 2026–2031. Market demand is supported by recurring replacement needs for bedding and bath linen, growing consumer interest in wellness-focused products, and a gradual recovery in hospitality refurbishment activity despite ongoing cost-of-living pressures .

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.