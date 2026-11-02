Change Agents Joins Meta's Muse Developer Program To Expand Distribution Of Its AI-Powered Applications, Catch-Up And Beacon

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Participation supports the Company's strategy to expand AI capabilities, enhance user engagement and explore new opportunities within Meta's AI ecosystem

FREEHOLD, N.J., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Change Agents Corporation (Nasdaq: CHGA) (“Change Agents” or the“Company”), a technology company developing commercial agentic AI software through its wholly owned subsidiary, Avalon Quantum AI, LLC, and potentially pursuing AI-enabled drone technologies through a separate wholly owned subsidiary, Autonomous Air Defense LLC, today announced that it has joined Meta's Muse Developer Program to advance the development and potential integration of its AI-powered applications, Catch-Up and Beacon, within Meta's expanding artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Meta launched Muse in September 2026 as a personal AI agent designed to complete everyday tasks on a user's behalf, and opened the platform to third-party developer connectors on September 18, 2026. The program allows outside developers to connect their applications to Muse so that users can reach them through natural language requests inside Meta's AI environment.

Participation in the program provides Change Agents with an opportunity to explore how its proprietary applications can leverage Meta's AI developer tools and integration capabilities to deliver more intuitive, personalized and accessible user experiences. The initiative is part of the Company's broader strategy to expand the functionality of its technology portfolio, accelerate innovation and position its applications for broader adoption as AI-powered assistants become increasingly integrated into everyday digital interactions.

Through the program, Change Agents intends to evaluate opportunities to connect Catch-Up and Beacon with Meta's Muse AI platform, potentially allowing users to interact with the Company's applications through natural language conversations and AI-driven workflows. These capabilities could help simplify how users access information, engage with the applications and take advantage of their respective features. The announcement follows the commercial launch of Beacon, the Company's AI search visibility platform for small businesses, on October 28, 2026.

“Joining Meta's Muse Developer Program represents an exciting step forward in our strategy to expand the reach and capabilities of our AI-powered applications,” said Michael Mathews, Director of Change Agents.“We believe the next phase of artificial intelligence will be defined by applications that move beyond traditional interfaces and become seamlessly integrated into how people communicate, access information and manage their daily activities. By exploring opportunities within Meta's AI ecosystem, we see the potential to make Catch-Up and Beacon more accessible, enhance their functionality and introduce our technology to a broader audience.”

The initiative is expected to support the continued development of both applications, with a focus on enhancing AI-driven functionality, improving user experiences and exploring new distribution opportunities. By pursuing integration with established AI platforms, Change Agents aims to reduce barriers to adoption and create additional opportunities to scale its technology without relying exclusively on standalone application distribution.

“Importantly, we view this initiative as part of a larger opportunity to build a scalable portfolio of AI applications that can operate across multiple platforms and ecosystems,” continued Mathews.“As AI assistants become an increasingly important gateway for consumers and businesses to access digital services, we believe positioning our applications within these environments could create meaningful opportunities for user acquisition, engagement and long-term growth.”

The Company's participation in the Muse Developer Program is an initial step in evaluating potential integrations. Any future deployment or availability of Catch-Up or Beacon through Muse would be subject to applicable development, testing and approval requirements. There can be no assurance that any proposed integration will be approved or commercially launched.

About Change Agents Corporation

Change Agents Corporation (Nasdaq: CHGA) is a developer of agentic artificial intelligence software solutions. The Company develops its commercial AI software through its wholly owned subsidiary, Avalon Quantum AI, LLC. The Company is expanding its strategy into AI-enabled autonomous air defense and counter-UAS technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Autonomous Air Defense LLC. Change Agents is evaluating technologies, strategic partnerships and acquisition opportunities intended to position the Company in markets where artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and advanced defense technologies converge. The Company's current portfolio includes Beacon, an AI Search Optimization platform, and Catch-Up, an autonomous AI-powered content creation platform. Through its scalable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model, Change Agents is focused on delivering innovative AI solutions that create measurable customer value while generating recurring subscription revenue and long-term shareholder returns. The Company is seeking to expand into various high growth sectors that are expected to benefit from artificial intelligence.

Change Agents is also distributing the KetoAirTM breathalyzer device a non-invasive consumer breathalyzer that measures ketosis levels and is sold in North America, which is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a Class I medical device.

For more information about Change Agents Corp, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as“will,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“should,”“may,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning or references to future dates; however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's participation in Meta's Muse Developer Program; the potential integration of Catch-Up and Beacon with the Muse platform; the anticipated functionality, performance and benefits of any such integration; the Company's ability to expand distribution, user acquisition and engagement through third-party AI platforms; and the Company's broader agentic AI development and commercialization plans.

There can be no assurance that any integration of Catch-Up or Beacon with Muse will be developed, approved or commercially launched, that participation in the program will result in increased adoption, engagement or revenue, or that the Company will realize the expected benefits of the initiative. The Company's ability to do so is subject to various risks, including technical and operational challenges, competition, customer acquisition and retention, and changes to third-party AI platforms, their developer programs and their technical requirements.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC, accessible through the SEC's website (), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including, without limitation, general industry and market conditions and growth rates, technological developments, economic conditions, competitive pressures, and governmental and public policy changes.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

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