Acorn, Remote Monitoring Provider For Generators, Cell Towers And Critical Infrastructure, Hosts Q3 Earnings Call Thursday Nov. 5Th At 11Am ET

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BUFORD, Ga., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Jan Loeb, President & CEO, and Tracy Clifford, CFO & COO of OmniMetrix, will answer investor questions following prepared remarks. All investors are encouraged to participate.

Conference Call & Replay

Date/Time: Thursday, November 5 th at 11:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in Number: 1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int'l)

Replay/Transcript: Audio replay and transcript to be posted online here

Questions may also be submitted via email to: ...

About Acorn ( ) and OmniMetrix TM ( )

Acorn's wholly owned OmniMetrix subsidiary is a pioneer and leader in wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for critical infrastructure assets including standby generators, cell tower campuses, gas pipelines, data centers and energy sites. OmniMetrix serves tens of thousands of commercial and residential endpoints, including approximately 50 Fortune/Global 500 companies, across telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, data centers, retail, public transportation, energy distribution and government, as well as residential customers through generator dealers.

OmniMetrix's industry-leading, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable, provide security, and also enable automated“demand response” electric grid support via enrolled backup generators.

Engage With Us

X: @Acorn_IR and @OmniMetrix

StockTwits: @Acorn_Energy

Investor Relations Contacts

Catalyst IR

William Jones, 267-987-2082

David Collins, 212-924-9800

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