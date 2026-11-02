Data I/O To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 12, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Conference Call and Webcast with Accompanying Slideshow Presentation to be Conducted

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO), the leading global provider of data programming equipment, provisioning services and security provisioning for Flash-based microcontrollers, and high-density memory devices, today announced that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Management will hold the conference call and provide a webcast with accompanying slideshow presentation at 5 a.m. Pacific Time/8 a.m. Eastern Time. Data I/O Corporation will release the company's financial results at 4 a.m. Pacific/7 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 412-317-5788. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast with an accompanying slideshow presentation over the Internet which may be accessed via this webcast link. Alternatively, investors may visit the Events & Webcasts section of the Data I/O Corporation website at to access the webcast from the site. A replay of the conference call will be made available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until November 26, 2026. To access the replay, please dial 412-317-0088, access code 1665712. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Data I/O Corporation website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) has been the global leader in device programming. In 2026, Data I/O united three industry leaders with the transformational acquisition of V-TEK, Inc. and A&J Programming, Inc. The combination enables Data I/O to provide the world's most comprehensive solutions to support the entire data provisioning supply chain. These solutions include data programming and security provisioning, semiconductor handling automation for test, inspection and packaging, and Programming-as-a-Service. The Company serves customers in the automotive, industrial automation, data center, AI, photonics, medical, military, aerospace and defense, IoT, and consumer electronics markets. OEMs and manufacturers of any size can program, securely provision, test and package devices from early samples through high-volume production, using modular and customized systems and flexible service options. Data I/O's solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents (dataio.com/Company/Patents) and a global network of distribution partners and support and service professionals, ensuring success for customers.

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Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statement and Disclosure Information

Statements in this news release concerning financial results, economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, expected expenses, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, semiconductor chip supplies, supply chain expectations, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statement disclaimers also apply to the demand for the Company's products and services, the impact from geopolitical conditions including any related international trade restrictions, and its overall ability to maintain and grow market share. Factors that may impact the Company's operations and finances include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, shipping availability, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses or other business interruptions, changes in economic conditions, part shortages, business disruptions and other risks including those described in the Company's 10-K, 10-Q and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

Data I/O may use its website ( ) and investor relations page (/Company/Investor-Relations ), its X account (@DataIO_Company ), and its LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/data-io ) to disclose material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors and other interested parties should monitor these sites, in addition to following Data I/O's press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, public conference calls and public presentations/webcasts.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Darrow Associates, Inc.

Jordan Darrow

631-766-4528

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