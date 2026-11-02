Strivacity Positioned As A Challenger In The Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Customer Identity And Access Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI Identity Company placed as a Challenger position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Identity and Access Management, bringing proven enterprise execution and a different approach to identity

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strivacity, The AI Identity Company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM). The report marks the Gartner evaluation of the CIAM market, with Strivacity among the 11 vendors included.

Strivacity's Challenger positioning we believe marks an important milestone for the company, which has built its business around challenging established approaches to enterprise identity. With a track record of supporting large-scale deployments, Strivacity continues to compete with some of the industry's biggest names through a different approach to architecture, flexibility, and cost predictability.

"Gartner has positioned us as a Challenger, and I believe that's fitting because challenging the industry's legacy leaders is exactly what we've been doing," said Keith Graham, Co-founder and CEO of Strivacity. "Enterprises are choosing Strivacity because they're tired of the complexity, cost, and compromises that have defined this industry for too long. We've brought a fundamentally different approach to the market, proven it works at enterprise scale, and we're taking business from companies that have dominated this industry for decades."

Challenging the status quo in customer identity

Strivacity delivers one identity product for customers, partners, and AI agents, helping enterprises modernize customer identity without the complexity of fragmented solutions or disruptive migrations.

Its approach combines three key differentiators:



One product. Code or configure. Customer, partner, and AI agent identity in a single product, with flexible journey orchestration, APIs, and developer tools.

A fundamentally different architecture. Dedicated single-instance SaaS deployments with isolated infrastructure and data residency built in, delivering enterprise-grade control without the complexity of managing it yourself. Predictable by design. Transparent, usage-based pricing with core CIAM capabilities and premium support included, helping enterprises avoid the cost and complexity of fragmented identity solutions.



Built for agentic commerce. Delivering for enterprises today.

As AI agents increasingly shop, book, and transact on behalf of customers, businesses face new identity challenges: knowing who an agent represents, what it's authorized to access, and how its actions are controlled and audited.

Strivacity brings these emerging requirements together with the enterprise CIAM capabilities businesses rely on today, from passwordless authentication and adaptive access to customer identity journeys, consent management, partner administration, and identity insights.

Explore the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CIAM

Explore the full report, including the vendors evaluated and Strivacity's positioning as a Challenger. The report is available to read without registration.

Read the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Identity and Access Management.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Customer Identity and Access Management, Steve Wessels, Brian Guthrie, Michael Kelley, Gautham Mudra, 28 October 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.



About Strivacity

Strivacity is The AI Identity Company. We help businesses create secure, seamless digital experiences for customers, partners, and AI agents through one unified identity product. Built on a dedicated single-instance SaaS architecture, Strivacity combines customer identity, partner identity, and agentic identity with data residency, identity insights, and flexible orchestration, helping organizations build trusted relationships without compromising customer experience, security, or control.

Learn more at .

Media Contact

Jessica Morrison

Strivacity

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