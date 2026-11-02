Descope Recognized As The Only Visionary In 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Customer Identity And Access Management (CIAM)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition comes in the Gartner Magic Quadrant that evaluates customer, partner, and machine identity separately from workforce access management

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descope, a developer-friendly customer and agentic identity platform, today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM). Descope is the only vendor positioned in the Visionaries quadrant. Last year, Descope was included as an Honorable Mention in the 2025 Gartner ® Magic QuadrantTM for Access Managemen.









In our view, previous editions of the Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluated workforce and customer access management together under the Access Management name. We believe the new report evaluates vendors on the identity needs of customers, partners, and machine identities, including AI agents, separately from workforce access management.

In our view, this scope matches how Descope has built its platform from the start. Organizations use Descope Flows, a drag-and-drop workflow editor, to design registration, authentication, and authorization journeys for consumers, business customers, and partners. The Agentic Identity Hub applies the same identity controls to AI agents and MCP servers, with support for human approval of agent actions through CIBA and enterprise agent access through Cross-App Access (XAA).

“Customer identity has always had different expectations about user experience, flexibility, and self-service administration than workforce identity, and we built Descope around those requirements from day one,” said Slavik Markovich, Co-Founder and CEO of Descope.“Our customers use one platform for their consumers, their business customers and partners, and now the AI agents that act on their users' behalf. Being the only Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for CIAM is a proud moment for everyone at Descope and in our view a powerful validation of our approach to customer and agentic identity.”

Descope launched from stealth in February 2023 and has since then grown to be used by 1000+ organizations from fast-growing startups like 7AI, Nexthop AI, and Reco to global enterprises like GoFundMe, GoodRx, and Databricks. The Agentic Identity Hub secures 1000+ MCP servers and powers millions of monthly agentic transactions for customers like WisdomAI, Cequence Security, You.com, and Linktree.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Identity and Access Management.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Customer Identity and Access Management, Steve Wessels, Brian Guthrie, Michael Kelley, Gautham Mudra, 28 October 2026.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Access Management, Brian Guthrie, Nathan Harris, Yemi Davies, Steve Wessels, 11 November 2025.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Descope.

About Descope

Descope is a developer-friendly customer and agentic identity platform. Organizations use our visual workflows, SDKs, APIs, and MCP server to easily create and customize identity journeys for their customers, partners, and AI agents. Thousands of organizations use Descope to streamline customer and agent onboarding, prevent account takeover, and securely adopt AI agents and MCP servers with built-in identity controls. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Christine Penwell

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