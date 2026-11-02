Buildingreports Announces Brett M. Brewster Scholarship For Fire Protection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New scholarship combines continuing education support with hands-on inspection training for fire protection professionals

ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuildingReports ®, a provider of fire and life safety inspection technology, today announced the BuildingReports: Brett M. Brewster Scholarship for Fire Protection, supporting continuing education and professional development within the fire protection industry.

Created in honor of BuildingReports Co-Founder and Chairman Brett M. Brewster, the scholarship recognizes his longstanding commitment to the fire protection industry and creating opportunities for education, professional growth, and innovation.

One recipient will receive scholarship assistance toward approved spring coursework through Oklahoma State University's College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology (CEAT) Professional Development program, along with a seat at BuildingReports Inspector's Boot Camp, a week-long, hands-on training program focused on fire alarm or sprinkler inspection.

“Fire protection is a trade you learn by doing, but the people who do it well never stop learning. Continuing education and hands-on experience are essential to keeping people and buildings safe. If this scholarship gives someone the opportunity to strengthen their skills and grow in this industry, that's something I'm proud to be a part of.”

- Brett M. Brewster, co-founder and chairman of BuildingReports

The scholarship is open to individuals pursuing fire protection continuing education through OSU CEAT Professional Development. Applicants will submit a current resume, proposed spring CEAT coursework, contact and enrollment information, a lodging request if applicable, and a 400-500 word essay responding to the question:“How can technology, inspections, and accountability work together to improve fire and life safety outcomes for the people and communities who depend on them?”

“Brett has always believed in investing in the people who make this industry stronger. This scholarship is a way to recognize that commitment while creating meaningful opportunities for fire protection professionals to continue learning and advancing their careers. We're proud to honor his legacy by supporting the people who will help shape the industry's future.”

- Bryan Shaver, BuildingReports President



Applications for the BuildingReports: Brett M. Brewster Scholarship for Fire Protection are open through November 30, 2026.

For eligibility requirements and application instructions, visit .

About BuildingReports

Since 2000, BuildingReports has been dedicated to making buildings safer and compliance easier with trusted digital inspection solutions. Our platform supports inspections for fire protection systems, video and access control security systems, and HVAC equipment – helping ensure safety, efficiency, and regulatory compliance. Today, we power the world's largest network of independent service providers and facility managers, completing inspections in hundreds of thousands of buildings worldwide. With third-party verification and certification built in, every inspection report is accurate, reliable, and fully documented. Users can access data anytime, anywhere, through a standard web browser, giving property managers and stakeholders the confidence and flexibility to make informed decisions. Learn more at buildingreports.com.

About OSU CEAT

Whether you're a seasoned professional or have been working in the field for 6 months, Oklahoma State University's CEAT Professional Development Fire Protection and Loss Control training courses are built to meet the real-world demands of professionals working with water-based fire protection systems. Designed in response to industry feedback, our courses focus on accessible learning, field-tested procedures, and code-driven inspection requirements, giving you the knowledge and confidence to inspect and maintain a wide range of fire sprinkler systems effectively.

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