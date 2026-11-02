Litmas AI Redefines Litigation Accuracy And Efficiency With Launch Of Litmas AI Agentic Associate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) End-to-end agentic workflow cuts motion drafting time by up to 80%; built by litigators for dynamic litigation support with precision that holds up under judicial review

MIAMI, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Litmas AI, the AI platform built exclusively for litigation by litigators, today announced the launch of the Litmas AI Agentic Associate, a fully agentic solution built to work the way a human litigation associate does: drafting, researching and managing facts in a single connected workflow. The Litmas AI Agentic Associate generates a complete, nearly ready-to-file draft, not a loose starting point. Every filing includes pincites to the record and formatting that meets each court's specific requirements.

The Litmas AI Agentic Associate was built over the past year with direct feedback from practicing litigators, many of whom described piecing together separate tools to do the same work the Agentic Associate now does in one place. The company was founded in 2025 by Jason Weber, an experienced litigator who felt that same tech stack friction firsthand, and Sriram Sekhar, an ex-Amazon technology and product leader. More than 200 firms are using the solution today.

“Litigators want to argue the case, grow their practice, and still make it home for dinner,” said Jason Weber, CEO and co-founder of Litmas AI.“We built the Agentic Associate to give them that time back: it supports litigators by producing work comparable to an associate, so they can focus on the precise human judgment critical to their clients and to the case, and not be bogged down by the work that got in the way.”

Unlike AI tools built for contract work or general legal workflows, the Agentic Associate is designed entirely around litigation, where accuracy isn't optional. It produces a fully drafted, nearly ready-to-file motion for summary judgment, a task that typically takes three and a half to four weeks, in as little as 90 minutes. The new narrative-based Evidence Mapper organizes each case around the key factual storylines supporting a claim and connects every fact to its underlying source, a deposition transcript, an exhibit or a medical record.

That efficiency is already showing up in outcomes: the Ducos Law Firm, a Litmas AI customer, says it has cut average case expenses by roughly two-thirds and freed up enough time to take on nearly double its previous caseload.

“Litmas AI has completely transformed my practice. It streamlines research for pleadings, motions and every responsive filing I touch, delivering tailored results based on exactly what I need and asking the right follow-up questions before it ever drafts a word,” said Kristina Ducos, owner of the Ducos Law Firm.

Company and Platform Momentum



Litmas AI has been used in 1,500 litigation matters and over 3,000 court filings to date

Motion drafting time is reduced 60 to 80%; motions for summary judgment are drafted 90% ready to file, in line with attorney work product expectations Zero fabricated case citations reported to date; any citation in a draft has been run through Litmas AI's citator



Learn more about the Litmas AI Agentic Associate here. Read the blog.



About Litmas AI

Litmas AI is the AI platform built exclusively for litigation by litigators, helping hundreds of litigation firms handle cases from the pre-suit process through appeals without hallucinations or black-box uncertainty of generic AI tools. Attorneys upload case materials, in any format and size, and the platform maps facts to legal elements and drafts pleadings, demand letters and motions with every citation and fact traced back to the source, formatted to the rules of all 50 states and federal courts. Litmas AI is SOC 2 certified and maintains HIPAA-compliant processes, and attorneys using Litmas AI typically see a 60-80% reduction in drafting time. Litmas AI was founded by Jason Weber, an experienced litigator who ran a Miami litigation firm for more than ten years and built the platform to solve the problems he lived firsthand.

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Kyle Cabodi

Peristyle Communications

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