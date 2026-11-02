IDC Research Names Lisa Nadler Chief People Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nadler brings 30 years of experience across HR, finance, and operations

BOSTON, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDC Research (IDC), a global leader in technology intelligence, has named Lisa Nadler as Chief People Officer. Nadler brings more than 30 years of experience across human resources, finance, and operations, building organizations inside public, private equity-backed, and high-growth companies. She will lead IDC's global people organization shaping the talent, leadership and organizational strategy as the company scales its AI-powered data and research business.

“This is the most exciting moment in IDC's history. We are accelerating our growth, and we are changing how the world gets its technology intelligence. IDC Quanta puts cited intelligence, built on more than 15 billion data points we capture every year, right inside the tools where our clients and their AI agents already work,” said Lorenzo Larini, CEO of IDC.“We are building a special kind of company, one where people and AI agents do their best work together. It also means being every bit as serious about talent as we are about research. Lisa has taken companies through this kind of growth before, and she plans talent the way we do research, from the evidence up. I'm very glad she's here.”

Most recently, Nadler served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Integral Ad Science (IAS), a global advertising technology company. Earlier, Nadler held senior HR roles at Shutterstock, Sotheby's, Madison Square Garden, and Cablevision. Before moving into HR, she was SVP of Finance at IMG Worldwide and led Treasury and Investor Relations at Gartner. She began her career as a consulting actuary and holds a B.S. in Engineering from Lehigh University.

"IDC has an extraordinary foundation of talent, expertise and trusted intelligence, and this is the right moment to invest in it,” said Nadler.“As AI transforms how businesses operate, we have an opportunity to rethink how we work, develop new capabilities, and build an organization positioned for long-term success. I'm looking forward to getting started.”

Nadler's arrival adds to the executive team Larini has assembled since joining IDC in February. The company named new CTO, CIO/CISO, and CRO leaders in June and welcomed Avi Bhagtani as Chief Marketing Officer in September. Together, they are driving IDC's vision to put dependable data at the fingertips of tech leaders with the IDC Quanta platform.

About IDC

IDC Research (IDC) is the technology intelligence layer of the AI economy. A global leader in research and data for more than 60 years, IDC's expert analysts, proprietary datasets, and rigorous methodologies are trusted by business and IT leaders to guide critical business strategies and IT investments. Today, that intelligence is built into the tools and workflows where work gets done with IDC Quanta, making work sharper, teams faster, and businesses harder to beat.

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