VOIDJOY Skylark S1 Pro Brings Full Gamepad Controls To Portable Play

The portable controller is available for $44.99 with code "VOIDJOY10" as part of a limited-time offer.

HONG KONG, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The VOIDJOY SkyLark S1 Pro is available at a limited-time promotional price from JSAUX GAMING. The controller is designed for players who move between handhelds, PCs and mobile devices and want a gamepad that is easy to keep in their bag.“Portability should not come at the expense of functionality,” said Winnie Chen, Marketing Communications Manager at JSAUX GAMING.“We designed the SkyLark S1 Pro to be as easy to carry as a phone while still delivering the control players expect from a serious gamepad.”Built for the Controller You Can PackMeasuring 133 × 75 × 24 mm and weighing approximately 113 g, the SkyLark S1 Pro fits easily into a backpack, handheld case or jacket pocket. Players can take it along for gaming at home, on the road or during a commute.The controller works with compatible PC, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, Android and iOS devices. In 2.4GHz mode, two SkyLark S1 Pro controllers can connect through one receiver, making the setup suitable for local multiplayer games such as It Takes Two and Overcooked!.The Controls Do More in Less SpaceThe SkyLark S1 Pro uses recessed TMR thumbsticks set into the controller shell. The lowered position helps reduce accidental contact during play while preserving precise analog control for aiming, steering and movement.Its optical linear triggers offer two travel settings. The longer setting supports gradual input in racing and simulation games, while the shorter setting reduces trigger travel for faster actuation in action and first-person shooter titles.The controller also includes programmable rear buttons, ABXY buttons, six-axis motion controls and dual vibration motors.Customize Controls Across GamesThe KeyLinker app lets players remap buttons, adjust stick sensitivity and dead zones, and save profiles for different games.The SkyLark S1 Pro supports USB-C wired, 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connections. Bluetooth saves previously paired devices for quicker reconnection.Limited-Time OfferThe VOIDJOY SkyLark S1 Pro is available for $44.99, representing 10% off its regular $49.99 price when the code "VOIDJOY10" is applied during this limited-time offer.ASSETSPress materials and media assets for VOIDJOY are available at this link.ABOUT VOIDJOYVoidjoy is JSAUX GAMING's controller-focused sub-brand, created to give gaming controllers and related products their own identity, roadmap and design language.The name combines the idea of virtual worlds with the joy of play.“Void” represents an open space for new possibilities, reflecting the brand's focus on how players control and interact with games.As part of the JSAUX GAMING ecosystem, Voidjoy builds on the company's experience in gaming hardware while focusing on controllers as a dedicated product category.

Lora Lin

JSAUX

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VOIDJOY SkyLark S1 Pro Brings Full Gamepad Controls to Portable Play News Provided By DeOne Innovation Technology (Hong Kong) Limited November 02, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Technology



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