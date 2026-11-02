Torchandtip Launches As Authorized Canadian Distributor Of Thermacut® And ABICOR Binzel® Consumables

TorchandTip, authorized Canadian distributor of Thermacut® and ABICOR Binzel® consumables

Bragg Creek, Alberta retailer pairs more than 2,000 products with free OEM cross-reference tools and ships to every province and territory

- Vince Tucker, District Sales Manager, Western Canada, Abicor GroupBRAGG CREEK, AB, CANADA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TorchandTip, based in Bragg Creek, Alberta, is an authorized Canadian distributor of Thermacutaftermarket consumables for Hyperthermplasma systems, and for other plasma, laser and oxyfuel cutting systems from more than a dozen manufacturers. The online store also distributes ABICOR Binzelwelding products. Thermacutand ABICOR Binzelboth belong to the ABICOR group.Launched on September 1, 2026, TorchandTip now lists more than 2,000 products. The catalogue covers consumables and torches compatible with plasma systems from Hypertherm, ESAB, Lincoln Electric, Kjellberg, Kaliburnand CUTMASTER, laser cutting heads from TRUMPF, Bystronic, Amada, Mazakand Precitec, and MIG welding torches and consumables used on Miller(Bernard), Lincoln Electricand ESAB(Tweco) equipment.Most aftermarket sellers stop at a part-number lookup. TorchandTip's guided consumable finders start with the machine instead. A buyer picks the torch, process and amperage, and the finder returns every compatible part in the consumable stack, from electrode to shield, in assembly order with live Canadian pricing. A complete stack goes into the cart in one click. Finders cover HyperthermPowermax, HPRXD, XPRand MAXPRO200 systems, ESABPT-36TM and PT-600TM, CUTMASTER, Kjellberg, Lincoln ElectricFineLineLC300M, KaliburnSPIRIT, ThermacutEX-TRAFIREand MIG welding torches.Shops that reorder by the OEM part number printed on the box can use the free OEM Cross-Reference Index, which translates more than 890 OEM part numbers directly to their Thermacutequivalents, organized by machine family.A shop running a HyperthermPowermax65 that knows its electrode as part 220842 can type that number into the store's search and land on the ThermacutT-11883 electrode built to fit the same torch. Welding shops get the same treatment. A MIG welding torch builder walks a buyer through ABICOR BinzelABIMIGand BernardBTB-style torch configurations step by step, and a MIG consumable finder matches consumables to the torch already on the machine."For twenty years I sold welding and cutting equipment across Canada, and I watched shops absorb a price increase on consumables every single year," said Gregg Hinton, founder of TorchandTip. "The choice was OEM list price or an unbranded copy. Thermacut engineers and manufactures its own parts and stands behind them. We built TorchandTip so a shop in Red Deer or Rimouski can type in the part number it already knows and get a part that fits, priced in Canadian dollars and shipped from within Canada."All prices are in Canadian dollars. Orders ship from within Canada, so customers face no cross-border brokerage or duty. TorchandTip ships to every province and territory, including Quebec, Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, with flat-rate shipping by parcel weight and free shipping on orders over set thresholds."TorchandTip is an authorized Canadian distributor of Thermacutcutting consumables and torches and ABICOR Binzelwelding products," said Vince Tucker, District Sales Manager, Western Canada and Alaska, Thermacut. "Gregg brings more than twenty years in the cutting and welding industry, and his consumable finders and cross-reference pages make it simple for Canadian shops to match the right Thermacutor ABICOR Binzelpart to the machine they already run."Parts, cross-reference pages and consumable finders are available now at TorchandTip. Shops that do not see their part number listed can send it in for a price and a fitment answer.About TorchandTipTorchandTip is a trade name of 2846731 Alberta Inc., an online distributor of welding and cutting consumables based in Bragg Creek, Alberta. It is an authorized Canadian distributor of Thermacutand ABICOR Binzelproducts.Hypertherm, ESAB, Lincoln Electric, Kjellberg, Kaliburn, CUTMASTER, TRUMPF, Bystronic, Amada, Mazak, Precitec, Bernard, Millerand Twecoare trademarks of their respective owners. TorchandTip is not affiliated with, sponsored by or endorsed by these companies. Products sold are Thermacutand ABICOR Binzelparts compatible with the equipment named.

Gregg Hinton

Torchandtip

+1 403-462-6534

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TorchandTip Launches as Authorized Canadian Distributor of Thermacut® and ABICOR Binzel® Consumables News Provided By Torchandtip November 02, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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