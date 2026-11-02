Kate Schilling Brings The Ocean To Life For Young Readers In Wilbur's Ocean Adventure

Wilbur's Ocean Adventure: An Ocean Learning & Activity Book by Kate Schilling

Inspired by her love of scuba diving, Schilling invites children ages 6–12 to explore marine life through coloring, puzzles, and discovery.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Kate Schilling introduces young readers to the wonders of the underwater world in Wilbur's Ocean Adventure: An Ocean Learning & Activity Book. Published by KS Creative Enterprises on October 14, 2026, the hardcover combines fascinating marine life facts with hands-on activities designed to make learning about the ocean both educational and entertaining.

Guided by Wilbur and his underwater friends, children encounter whales, dolphins, sea turtles, sharks, octopuses, and colorful coral reefs. Each section introduces a different aspect of ocean life, encouraging young explorers to observe marine animals, discover interesting facts, and develop a deeper appreciation for the world beneath the waves.

The book features ocean-themed coloring pages, word searches, crossword puzzles, mazes, matching games, and spot-the-difference challenges. These activities encourage problem-solving, observation, and creative expression while keeping marine life at the center of the experience. Answer pages allow children to check their completed puzzles.

Schilling's inspiration comes from her experiences scuba diving with her husband, Mark, where she developed a lasting appreciation for the beauty and diversity of underwater ecosystems. Through Wilbur's Ocean Adventure, she hopes to share that sense of wonder with children who may not yet have the opportunity to explore the ocean firsthand.

“Scuba diving has shown me how incredible the underwater world really is,” says Schilling.“I wanted to create something that would help children discover that same excitement while having fun, being creative, and learning about the amazing animals that live in our oceans.”

Designed for children ages 6–12, Wilbur's Ocean Adventure offers families and educators a way to introduce marine life through activities that children can enjoy independently or together. Its combination of factual information and interactive challenges makes it suitable for recreational learning, family activities, and young readers with a growing interest in nature.

Kate Schilling is a children's book author and the founder of KS Creative Enterprises, where she creates coloring books, activity books, and family guides that encourage curiosity, imagination, and a love of learning. She lives in the Colorado mountains with her husband, Mark, and their three Labrador Retrievers. Her passion for nature, creativity, and exploration continues to inspire the books she creates for young readers.

For more information about the book and its author, please visit:



Publisher:

KS Creative Enterprises

Publication Date:

October 14, 2026

Format:

Hardcover, 100 pages

Price:

$22.99

Wilbur's Ocean Adventure: An Ocean Learning & Activity Book is available now on Amazon:



For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Kate Schilling

BrightKey PR

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Kate Schilling Brings the Ocean to Life for Young Readers in Wilbur's Ocean Adventure News Provided By BrightKey PR November 02, 2026, 13:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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