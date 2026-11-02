Andluca Introduces Self-Powered Smart Windows With Built-In Blackout Shades, Announces Bay Area Launch And Future Plans

How does a window power its own blackout shade?

Bay Area homeowners who join the founding list will secure early access to installation dates and a virtual call with the tech team behind InnovioTM.

- Nick DavyROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Andluca is preparing to launch InnovioTM Glass, an advanced smart window technology that powers its own blackout shade without household wiring. Andluca plans to begin first residential installations in the San Francisco Bay Area in mid-2027, with expansion to additional U.S. markets planned.To support the launch, Andluca has opened a waiting list for homeowners across the country. InnovioTM will be released to Bay Area residents starting in 2027. Bay Area homeowners who join the founding list secure early access to installation dates and a virtual call with the tech team behind InnovioTM. Space is limited, and Andluca will choose founding homes from the list based on project timing and fit. Homeowners elsewhere in the United States can join the same list, and their ZIP codes will help Andluca decide where to expand next.A Window That Generates Its Own PowerUnlike conventional motorized window shade systems that require connections to household electrical power, InnovioTM Glass incorporates energy-harvesting technology directly into the glass.An innovative interlayer laminated into the outer pane absorbs ultraviolet light while allowing visible light to pass through. The window's valance houses a battery that stores the captured energy and powers a motorized blackout shade integrated into the window assembly.The result is a window that provides convenient privacy and room-darkening without household electrical wiring.For homeowners, that means a simpler way to add smart window features to renovation and replacement projects. Local window installers can install InnovioTM Glass using standard methods, eliminating the need for an electrician to connect the window to household power.“Homeowners remodel for comfort. For a lot of them, that means privacy when they want it and a room dark enough to sleep,” said Nick Davy, Co-Founder & CEO/CTO of Andluca.“InnovioTM Glass delivers both with a blackout shade built into the window and powered by the glass itself. There are no wires to run, so it installs like any other window.”Launching in the Bay Area, with a National VisionAndluca's initial residential rollout will focus on the San Francisco Bay Area, where the first installations are planned for mid-2027.The first InnovioTM Glass products will be available in aluminum window frames, a particularly relevant option for the region's many mid-century modern homes, including Eichler-style residences known for their extensive glazing and distinctive architectural designs. Andluca plans to offer additional frame options, including vinyl, in the future.While the Bay Area will be the initial launch market, Andluca is inviting homeowners across the United States to join the waiting list. Sign-ups will show the company where demand is strongest as it prepares to expand into additional regions.From Industry Demonstration to Residential AvailabilityInnovioTM Glass was demonstrated at the 2026 International Builders' Show, where working demonstration units illustrated the potential of energy-harvesting glass to support integrated window functionality.A video featuring those demonstration units accompanies this announcement and offers a closer look at the technology and its applications.The planned residential launch marks an important step in bringing Andluca's glass innovation to homeowners seeking greater comfort, convenience, and functionality from their windows.Be One of the First to Experience InnovioTM GlassHomeowners anywhere in the United States can join the InnovioTM Glass waiting list in a few minutes. In the Bay Area, homeowners who join the founding list secure early access to installation dates and a virtual call with the tech team behind InnovioTM. Space is limited. Everywhere else, Andluca will email homeowners when installations reach their area.Learn more and join the waiting list.

Max Perilstein

Sole Source Consultants

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InnovioTM Glass by Andluca: the Real Window

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Andluca Introduces Self-Powered Smart Windows with Built-In Blackout Shades, Announces Bay Area Launch and Future Plans News Provided By Sole Source Consultants November 02, 2026, 13:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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