Petro's Jewelers Announces Going Out Of Business Sale

Petro's Jewelers Storefront

Largest sale in the store's history opens to the public Thursday, October 29, with the entire inventory included

WILLIAMSPORT, PA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After decades of serving generations of customers in Williamsport, Petro's Jewelers has announced that owner Mike Petro is retiring and the longtime local jeweler will close its doors. To mark the end of an era, Petro's Jewelers will hold the largest sale in the history of the store, with its Going Out of Business Sale opening to the public Thursday, October 29.Shoppers looking for exceptional values on jewelry are encouraged to visit the Going Out of Business Sale, where Petro is offering the store's entire inventory for sale. All fine jewelry, diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, gemstones, fashion jewelry and sterling silver jewelry are included as part of the storewide event.Petro's journey in the jewelry industry began in 1971, when he took his first job as a stock boy at a jewelry store. His interest in the craft soon led him into jewelry repair and jewelry making, eventually bringing him to Williamsport in 1978. Petro initially operated as a repair shop for other jewelers before opening his retail operation in 1985.Petro's Jewelers has remained in the same Basin Street location ever since, expanding three times over the years as the business grew and became a fixture in the Williamsport community.Throughout its history, Petro's Jewelers has become especially known for expert jewelry repair and custom design. In addition to traditional fine jewelry, much of what customers have found in the store reflects the team's own craftsmanship, with custom pieces created specifically for their clients.An important part of that story is store manager Tom Fink, a Williamsport native who joined Petro in November 1978. For nearly five decades, Petro and Fink have worked side by side, bringing different strengths to the business while sharing a dedication to their craft and customers.“Tom and I have been a great team together for nearly five decades, each bringing different strengths to the business,” said Petro.“We've watched families grow up through the years, and those relationships have become such an important part of our story.”Now, after more than four decades operating from its Basin Street location, Petro is preparing for retirement and inviting the community to join the store for one final event.“This community has supported us for so many years, and I'm incredibly grateful for the relationships we've built along the way,” said Petro.“As I prepare for retirement, I want our Going Out of Business Sale to give our customers an opportunity to come in, see us and find something special at values we've never offered before. It's a bittersweet moment, but I'm proud of what we've built and thankful to everyone who has been part of it.”The Petro's Jewelers Going Out of Business Sale will be the largest sale in the store's history. The entire inventory is included, giving customers an opportunity to shop fine jewelry, diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, gemstones, fashion jewelry and sterling silver jewelry while selection remains. The Going Out of Business Sale opens to the public Thursday, October 29. Customers are encouraged to shop early for the best selection during this historic final sale.Location:201 Basin StWilliamsport, PA 17701Website: petrosjewelersAbout Petro's Jewelers:Petro's Jewelers has served the Williamsport community from its Basin Street location since opening its retail operation in 1985. Known for custom jewelry design, expert repairs, and handcrafted pieces, Petro's Jewelers has built a reputation around craftsmanship, personalized service, and lasting relationships with its customers.

Emily Snelling

Loudr Marketing Agency

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Petro's Jewelers Announces Going Out of Business Sale News Provided By Loudr Marketing Agency November 02, 2026, 13:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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