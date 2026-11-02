Birdfy Makes Automatic AI Bird Identification Free For Life For All Users

Birdfy Bird ID Is Now Free for Life

Get to know your backyard visitors from day one.

One less monthly bill.

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New and existing Birdfy customers can now automatically recognize over 6000 species of birds, with no species ID subscription required.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Who's stopping by for breakfast? If you've bought a smart birdwatching device, knowing which bird is visiting should come with it. Birdfy, the leading innovator in smart birdwatching solutions, today announced that automatic bird species identification is now free for life across its lineup of smart birding devices, giving new and existing customers even more reasons to keep an eye on the bird buffet.

From familiar feeders to unexpected guests, Birdfy helps turn every visit into a chance to discover something new. Starting today, all new and existing Birdfy smart birdwatching device owners receive unlimited automatic identification of 6,000+ supported bird species, with no separate species ID subscription required. No manual identification requests, no daily identification limits, and no trial countdown-just more opportunities to put a name to those feathers.

Birdfy brings people closer to nature through smart bird feeders, bird baths, and birdhouses that make backyard birdwatching easy and engaging. Combining connected technology with automatic bird species identification, Birdfy helps bird lovers of all experience levels discover more about their feathered visitors and find joy in the wildlife around them.

“Every backyard has a cast of characters, and getting to know them is part of the joy of birding,” said Allen Chen, Founder & CEO of Birdfy.“We believe identifying those visitors should come with the Birdfy experience. Making automatic bird species identification free for life helps everyone keep discovering, learning, and enjoying their backyard birds. And because longtime members of our flock matter just as much as new ones, existing customers are included, too.”

More Birdwatching Joy, Included

Whether users are welcoming their first backyard visitor or keeping tabs on a familiar flock, free lifetime Bird ID makes it easier to learn who's landing, snacking, and splashing nearby.

The news also arrives just in time for holiday gifting. For anyone giving a Birdfy device to a curious kid, a nature-loving parent, or the friend who already knows the neighborhood cardinal by name, automatic species identification comes with the gift for life. Recipients won't need to purchase a membership for bird species identification.

Ready, Set, Recognize

To access the benefit, customers simply register in the Birdfy app and link their device. Free lifetime automatic bird species identification is available across Free, Plus, and Pro app memberships, all of which use the same species-identification model.

Optional Plus and Pro memberships remain available for customers who want additional benefits, including enhanced identification features such as identifying a bird's sex, age category, and potential health indicators. Customers with existing entitlements to enhanced identification will retain access to those features.

About Birdfy

Birdfy, the leading brand in smart birdwatching solutions, has been bringing people closer to their feathered neighbors since 2020. From smart bird feeders and bird baths to birdhouses and innovative add-ons, Birdfy helps bird lovers of every experience level turn everyday backyard visits into moments of discovery. Through thoughtful technology and a commitment to more eco-friendly, sustainable innovations, Birdfy makes birdwatching more joyful, personal, and full of wonder.

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Birdfy Makes Automatic AI Bird Identification Free for Life for All Users News Provided By Netvue Technologies Co.,Ltd. November 02, 2026, 13:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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