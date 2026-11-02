Celebrate Small Town Christian Christmas With Kris Kringle Market

The Kris Kringle Market captures all the beauty and feelings of a small town Christian based Christmas celebration.

LA PLATA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 14th Annual Kris Kringle Christmas Market Returns December 11–13, 2026A beloved Southern Maryland holiday tradition brings festive fun, local shopping, and the spirit of giving to Charles County.The magic of Christmas returns to the Charles County Fairgrounds December 11–13, 2026 with the 14th Annual Kris Kringle Christmas Market! This beloved Southern Maryland tradition brings together thousands of visitors of all ages for a weekend of holiday shopping, festive entertainment, family activities, and community spirit.The Market features more than 180 artisans and vendors, offering an impressive array of handmade gifts, unique treasures, holiday decorations, and seasonal treats. Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, beautiful Christmas lights and live greenery, a living nativity, children's activities, visits with Santa, and a spectacular musical fireworks show by IPC Displays on Saturday evening.More Than a Market: A Tradition of Giving BackSince its inception in 2013, the Kris Kringle Christmas Market has remained a non-profit event, organized by a committee of volunteers who work year-round in support of their shared goal: giving back to the community. 100% of admission proceeds from the Kris Kringle Christmas Market are equally distributed between the Southern Maryland Food Bank, the Charles County Volunteer Fire & EMS Associations, and the Charles County Fair. Guests are also encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations for the Southern Maryland Food Bank.2026 Event DetailsFriday, December 11: 4–8 PM | Santa's arrival and Christmas tree lighting at 5 PMSaturday, December 12: 9 AM–8 PM | Holiday fireworks at 6 PMSunday, December 13: 10 AM–3 PMLocation: Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairgrounds Road, La Plata, MDAdmission: $5 for adults; children 10 and under are FREE.Come experience the holiday magic, support local artisans, and help make a difference in our community. Every visit helps keep this cherished Southern Maryland tradition alive!For more information, visit:Follow Kris Kringle Christmas Market for event updates:Media Contact:Kris Kringle Christmas Market Committee...

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Celebrate Small Town Christian Christmas with Kris Kringle Market News Provided By Innovative Pyrotechnic Concept November 02, 2026, 13:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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