Bengaluru Techie Couple Spends 3 Times An IT Fresher's Salary On Travel Every Month: How Much Do They Spend?

MENAFN - Live Mint) For many young IT professionals in Bengaluru, managing rent, groceries and daily expenses on an entry-level salary can be challenging. However, a recent social media post has highlighted just how different monthly spending can look for two people working in the same industry and living in the same city.

Shubhi and her husband, both senior software engineers, spend around ₹1.73 lakh every month on their household expenses. What makes their budget particularly interesting is that travel alone accounts for an average of ₹75,000 a month, or nearly ₹9 lakh annually.

The couple shared a breakdown of their monthly expenses on social media, offering a glimpse into their lifestyle and approach to managing money.

Travel takes up the biggest share of the couple's monthly budget

According to the spending details shared by the username @SHUBHI, the couple spends ₹60,000 on rent and maintenance every month. Groceries account for another ₹13,000-14,000, with the amount partly influenced by their preference for high-protein food.

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Household assistance, including a cook and a maid, costs them ₹8,000. Their weekend outings account for ₹10,000, while petrol and cab expenses come to approximately ₹3,500. Shopping and miscellaneous purchases add another ₹3,000.

However, their travel budget is what stands out. The couple reportedly spends around ₹9 lakh annually on trips. When spread across 12 months, this amounts to approximately ₹75,000.

Adding these expenses together puts their average monthly spending at roughly ₹1.73 lakh.

'Permanent roommates, not flatmates': How the couple manages money

Apart from their spending habits, the couple also shared an interesting detail about how they handle finances.

While they keep track of their household expenses, they do not maintain a separate record of who owes whom. Their reasoning? They are permanent roommates, not flatmates.

This approach reflects how the couple prefers to manage their shared finances without splitting every individual expense or keeping tabs on small amounts.

Their monthly rent is more than twice an IT fresher's take-home salary

The spending figures become particularly striking when compared with the earnings of entry-level IT employees in Bengaluru.

Many freshers joining India's IT services sector start with annual salaries of around ₹3.4-3.6 lakh. TCS lists ₹3.4 lakh as the minimum annual CTC for its Ninja fresher category. Meanwhile, an Infosys recruitment notice for Systems Engineer Trainees in 2025 listed an annual package of ₹3.6 lakh.

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Depending on the salary structure and deductions, these packages can translate into a monthly take-home salary of approximately ₹22,000-27,000.

Against this backdrop, the couple's ₹60,000 monthly rent and maintenance bill alone is more than twice the take-home pay of many freshers.

Their average monthly travel expenditure of ₹75,000 is almost three times the monthly salary of an entry-level employee.

Even the couple's combined spending on groceries and household help, which comes to around ₹21,000-22,000, is close to what some freshers earn in an entire month.

Bengaluru's rental market adds another dimension

Housing expenses further highlight the difference in spending capacities among professionals living in the city.

According to Magicbricks' Q1 2026 rental report, the average rent for a two-bedroom home in Bengaluru stood at approximately ₹40,900. However, rental prices can vary considerably depending on the neighbourhood, property size and amenities.

The couple's reported rent and maintenance expenditure of ₹60,000 is higher than this city-wide average, although the actual comparison depends on the type and location of their home.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on social media-generated content and is intended only for informational and educational purposes. Live Mint couldn't independently verify its claim and doesn't endorse them.)