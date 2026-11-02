Omar Abdullah Inaugurates Rs 189 Lakh Infrastructure Works At Jammu Civil Secretariat

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 2 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday inaugurated infrastructure development works worth Rs 189 lakh at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu.

These Infrastructure development works are aimed at strengthening office infrastructure and improving facilities for employees and visitors following the resumption of the traditional Darbar Move.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed pre-fabricated office accommodation block, developed at an estimated cost of Rs 158.09 lakh under the CAPEX budget. He also inaugurated the renovated Reception Hall at the entrance gate of the Civil Secretariat, completed at a cost of ₹31. 10 lakh under the Maintenance and Repairs (M&R) component.

The inauguration of these facilities marks another step towards strengthening infrastructure and enhancing the working environment at the Civil Secretariat following the reopening of offices in Jammu under the traditional Darbar Move.

The concerned engineers briefed the Chief Minister about the projects, highlighting the facilities created and the infrastructure developed as part of the works. The Chief Minister also took a round of the newly created facilities and inspected the arrangements put in place to facilitate the smooth functioning of offices at the Civil Secretariat.

The newly developed infrastructure is aimed at providing improved working facilities for government employees while ensuring a better reception environment for visitors and the public. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister, Dheeraj Gupta, Acting Chief Secretary Shailendra Kumar, Commissioner Secretary Estates M. Raju, Secretary Revenue Avny Lavasa, Director General Estates Jammu Mushtaq Ahmed and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

After its closure in summer capital Srinagar on October 30, all the top offices of the J&K government, including those of the chief minister, his cabinet colleagues and all senior bureaucrats, opened at winter capital Jammu today.

Omar Abdullah was given a guard of honour on his arrival at the civil secretariat in Jammu today as the seat of governance in J&K started functioning here today. The six-monthly shuttling of top offices between the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu is an over 160- year old administrative practice started by the erstwhile Dogra Maharajas of the state.