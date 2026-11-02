Bihar: Illegal Firecracker Warehouse Sealed In Nalanda Ahead Of Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) The Nalanda district administration has intensified its crackdown on the illegal storage and sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali.

In a late-night raid on Sunday, officials sealed an unauthorised warehouse stocked with firecrackers worth approximately Rs 50 lakh in a market near Neku Miyan Fatak, under the jurisdiction of Biharsharif police station.

The raid was conducted by the Circle Officer under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Kislay Srivastava.

During the operation, officials discovered a huge quantity of firecrackers allegedly stored in the warehouse without a valid licence.

According to the administration, the warehouse belongs to Omprakash Prasad, who reportedly fled the spot after learning about the raid.

Officials subsequently sealed the premises and initiated legal proceedings against the operator.

Ranjeet Kumar Rajak, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bihar Police Station, confirmed the incident, stating that the firecrackers had been stored illegally without the necessary licence.

He said that an FIR had been registered following the sealing of the warehouse and that police teams were conducting raids at different locations to arrest the absconding operator.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The action comes ahead of Diwali, when demand for firecrackers traditionally increases, and temporary stalls are set up at various locations.

The district administration has reportedly not issued licences to any firecracker vendors this year.

Despite the restrictions, illegal storage and sale of firecrackers have continued in some areas.

Officials expressed concern over the storage of large quantities of explosive firecrackers in densely populated markets and residential areas, as any accidental fire or explosion could cause serious damage to life and property.

SDO Kislay Srivastava warned that the administration would continue conducting raids against individuals involved in the unauthorised storage and sale of firecrackers.

He said strict action would be taken against violators to ensure public safety and prevent any major accident during the festive season.

The district administration has also reiterated its commitment to enforcing safety regulations and preventing illegal firecracker trading ahead of Diwali.