Ghana: Five Concrete Deliverables: Foreign Minister's Positive Discussions With Canadian Secretary Of State For International Development

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa concluded his working visit to Canada with a very positive and meaningful discussions held with the distinguished Canadian Secretary of State for International Development, Honourable Randeep Sarai.

The Honourable Randeep Sarai is a great friend of Ghana as demonstrated by his conscious decision to make Ghana the first country he visited last year immediately after his appointment.

Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's engagement with the Canadian Secretary of State for International Development led to concrete deliverables, as follows:

Ghana and Canada will create a partnership for labour mobility and skills empowerment for the youth in areas such as digital literacy, standardized certification for global jobs, energy transition and TVET;Ghana and Canada will enhance their collaboration at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre to enable the prestigious Ghanaian institution offer more in promoting regional stability and counterterrorism;Canada will offer technical support for the establishment of Ghana's Women's Development Bank;Ghana and Canada have agreed to cooperate in modern environmental protection and reclamation as Ghana promotes legal and sustainable mining practices;Ghana and Canada will coordinate a broader Africa-Canada dialogue next year to align and curate shared development priorities as Africa seeks rapid transformation through trade, industrialization, railway development, value addition and not aid.

Ghana reaffirms its buoyant relations with Canada.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana.