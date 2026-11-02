As The Public Service Navigates A Critical Phase Of Its Transformation Journey To Deliver, Lesotho Government Demonstrates Perseverance, Dedication And Strength To Implement

Public Service Minister, Hon. Moeketsi Mots'oane says the Lesotho Public Service is in the middle of its race.

He was addressing public servants at the public service marathon

The Minister said the country has good policies, plans documented on paper that could impress any developed nation, but what is needed is perseverance, dedication and the strength to implement those plans to completion.

He said this is the message that the continent will bring to Maseru later this year from December 8 to 11 when the Government of Lesotho will be hosting the 45th Annual Conference of the African Association for Public Administration and Management (AAPAM).

AAPAM is an international professional association committed to promoting excellence and best practices in public administration and management across Africa.

He quoted this year's theme“From Aspiration to Implementation: Rethinking Public Administration for the Realization of Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Building the Africa We Want.”

''This theme was not chosen by coincidence. As a continent, we excel at having aspirations. We develop good policies and adopt impressive plans, but ultimately, we watch as these plans accumulate without being implemented. The gap between what we promise and what our people actually receive is precisely the gap that this conference must help us close. The bridge that will help us cross this gap is built by public servants.''

The Minister said as public servants have gathered at the starting line, today's event was not merely about a running competition, it was about teaching the nation to move at the right pace, with dedication and a common purpose.

''A marathon teaches us a simple truth that every government must learn. Starting is the easy part. Anyone can stand at the starting line with renewed energy and good intentions. However, the outcome of the race is determined by what happens in the middle, when energy levels begin to fade, when the sun becomes unbearably hot, and when no one is watching. It is at that point that discipline takes the place of excitement, and strong character takes the place of promises.''

He also cautioned that delegates from different African countries will gather in Maseru, and they will ask whether this small mountainous country can turn its aspirations into tangible results and the answer must be yes.

Mr. Motsoane added that this is not simply celebrating a public holiday but celebrating the teacher who walks to school even when the roads are in poor condition, celebrating the nurse who continues working even after their shift has ended, celebrating the office worker who ensures that public servants' pension matters are processed on time and celebrating the prison officer who treats inmates with dignity and respect.

Lesotho will only be hosting the AAPAM conference for the second time.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.